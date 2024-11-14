Black Friday: How to get more bang for your buck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading consumer expert has shared her nine top tips on how to get the most bang for your buck this Black Friday.

The clock is ticking down towards November 29 - and there will be a myriad of deals in shops and online that shoppers will be racing to grab.

Many consumers will be hoping to grab some early Christmas bargains, while others will be looking for an end of the year treat.

But leading consumer expert Jane Hawkes has warned all might not be as it seems…

Here she shares her nine-point guide on what to remember if you are planning to try and take advantage of a Black Friday deal.

Jane says:

“Many deals aren’t what they seem so in order to get the best ones; you should do your research in advance.

Check the price history of potential purchases using sites such as https://pricespy.co.uk/ and https://uk.camelcamelcamel.com/ for Amazon products.

Watch out for scams, if it’s too good to be true then that will inevitably be the case. The devil is in the detail, make sure you check it.

Subscribe to retailers you are interested in to be first to know about the best offers.

Unsubscribe also from those that you don’t as it will just put temptation in your way.

Look for deals on things you really need and that you’ll actually use and benefit from. Black Friday deals aren’t just retail, they cover just about everything you can think of such as travel, hospitality and telecoms with discount broadband packages.

You’re not saving money and it’s not really a bargain unless it’s a purchase you have budgeted for, you’ve been intending to make that purchase for some time and it’s genuinely a lower price on Black Friday.

Make money while you spend using cashback sites such as Top Cashback, Quidco and the Jam Doughnut app.

Don’t do any online shopping in the evening, glass of wine in hand to avoid any surprise deliveries of lots of stuff you didn’t want or need- or remember ordering.

Plus don’t forget, if you’re buying for Christmas check you don’t get caught out by any standard returns or exchange windows (some stores thankfully offer longer). Obtain a gift receipt for any present purchases and check for any applicable postage costs to return unwanted items. “