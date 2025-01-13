Brits are ‘manifesting’ the perfect holiday in 2025

Portobello Beach, venue for Match One of the Edinburgh New Year Shore Angling League

Nearly a third of Brits (32%) planning a holiday this year are using social media trends to map out their perfect trips, with goal-setting (25%) and manifesting (11%) among the most popular strategies.

In fact, manifesting travel dreams is becoming a nationwide trend, with over half (51%) of those who embrace it relying on daily affirmations, 41% turning to Instagram for inspiration and 34% keeping a travel diary to visualise their ideal escape.

Gen Z leads the charge, with two-thirds (67%) using these social media-inspired tactics, and men (34%) are just as likely as women (31%) to give manifesting and goal-setting a try when planning their holidays.

The research, which comes from Rakuten, a leading shopping destination for cashback and rewards, also reveals that Brits are planning almost three holidays a year (2.9 on average), with 20% of the population already having booked at least one of their 2025 holidays already. The average travel budget is set at £1,286 per person1, but savvy holidaymakers are finding more novel ways to make their money go further:

15% of holidaymakers use cashback providers to book their trips, earning money back for their expenses12% rely on cashback earnings to help pay for their holidays.17% received money towards a holiday as a Christmas gift, giving them a headstart on their 2025 plans While overseas travel remains a priority, staycations are still hugely popular, with 30% of Brits opting for holidays closer to home. Spain (18%), Italy (11%), and the United States (11%) are the top international destinations for 2025, showing a mix of sun, culture and adventure.

Three quarters of Brits say that goal-setting and manifesting help them plan and save for their holidays, shaping travel in 2025. Whether it’s creating a Pinterest board, budgeting carefully or earning cashback, Brits are getting more creative than ever when it comes to planning their perfect escapes.

As plans for 2025 travels start to take shape, Rakuten has shared its top tips on how to make the most of holiday spending.

Set aside a budget: Decide on a budget before you start booking to keep your finances in check.

Sign up for cashback sites: Sign up for cashback sites such as Rakuten to save from cashback on all your purchases. Signing up is free and easy, and there are numerous brands to earn cashback on all your travel needs from airfare and hotels to packing essentials.

Stack savings: Look around for promo and discount codes that can be combined with cashback deals to make your money go even further. To bag even more cash, Rakuten users can refer a friend and get an additional £252 when they make their first purchase, so it’s a win for everyone. More information here.