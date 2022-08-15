Boris Johnson’s cost of living tsar, David Buttress, wants internet providers to offer cheaper deals to those struggling

Struggling households could get their broadband and phone bills slashed under a new government scheme.

Boris Johnson’s cost of living tsar, David Buttress, is behind the plans, with ministers set to launch the scheme next week.

The scheme will help internet providers to check whether customers are entitled to cheaper deals and encourage firms to offer deals to customers nationwide.

Mr Buttress wants companies to provide cheaper offers to those struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

Virgin Media O2 has already signed up to the scheme and more are urged to follow suit.

What has David Buttress said about the scheme?

David Buttress, former JustEat boss, is urging firms to provide more cut-price offers to struggling families to help ease the huge squeeze on incomes.

Mr Buttress said: “Times are tough and families across the country are feeling the pinch, so we’re making it easier for companies to reduce phone and broadband bills for struggling families.

“Some of the biggest network operators have already committed to take advantage of this new scheme and we want to see other providers follow their lead so that everyone eligible for a social tariff can access one.”

Currently people have to show proof of their benefits payments or provide a letter from the job-centre every month to get access to cheaper rates.

Just 1.% of those who are eligible to get cheaper so-called ‘social tariffs’ apply to do so, the Government has previously warned.

It comes at a time where everything from food and petrol to Netflix, National Insurance and Council Tax is soaring.

What other cost of living schemes are there?

The Government has recently announced its new ‘Help for Households’ campaign for Brits struggling with rising costs.

Families are being offered cash-saving deals by some of the UK’s biggest retailers over the summer holidays to help with the cost of living crisis, with the likes of Asda, Sainsburys, Vodafone and Morrisons taking part.

Deals include the extension of supermarket giant Asda’s scheme allowing children to buy a meal for £1 and the introduction of a "feed your family for a fiver" campaign by Sainsbury’s.

London theatres will let children see a West End show for free in August with a fee-paying adult.

Meanwhile telecoms firm Vodafone is promoting a mobile social tariff of £10 a month.