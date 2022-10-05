The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been named in a new ranking by consumer group Which?

Aldi has once again been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK in a new ranking by consumer group Which?.

It marks the fourth consecutive time the supermarket has taken the win, after Which? compared supermarket prices in September.

A customer shops for meat at a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

How much can shoppers save at Aldi?

The consumer group conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison by comparing the cost of a basket of 48 items across eight major supermarket chains, including groceries and household essentials such as Heinz baked beans, milk and tea bags.

Aldi came in as the cheapest with the items costing £75.61 in total. Meanwhile, the same shopping cost a whopping £18.77 more at Morrisons and £11.76 more at Tesco.

The research also found Aldi to be a massive £23.79 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, for an equivalent basket of items.

The full results of the research are as follows:

Aldi - £75.61

Lidl - £77.45

Sainsbury’s - £86.34

Tesco - £87.37

Morrisons - £94.38

Ocado - £95.51

Waitrose - £99.40

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “The upcoming months remain uncertain for so many across the UK, and we want to help make this difficult time a little easier for our valued customers.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the very best quality at prices that don’t break the bank, and we’re thrilled to be yet again recognised as the UK’s cheapest supermarket by Which?.”

What about a bigger food shop?

Which? also found the best place to go for a big shop was Asda, where the a trolley of 149 items cost a total of £343.38.

However, Lidl and Aldi were not included in this comparison as the same items are not always available.

In second place for a big food shop was Sainsbury’s, where the total came in at £353.15 for 149 items, which is £9.77 more than Asda.

Waitrose was £41.13 more than Asda, with an average of £384.51 on average for the same items.

The full results are:

Asda - £343.38

Sainsbury’s - £353.15

Tesco - £368.26

Morrisons - £370.77

Ocado - £383.77

Waitrose - £384.51

It is important to note analysis is done just on the items at the time - prices frequently change and many supermarkets have items on offer.

Danielle Richardson, Which? money expert, said: “Our monthly price analysis shows that shoppers could save almost £25 on a typical food shop of basic items such as milk, teabags and baked beans if they opt for the cheapest supermarket, so it really does pay to shop around if at all possible.

“Avoiding smaller convenience stores, opting for budget ranges and sticking to a shopping list are all ways to help you save money on your groceries.”