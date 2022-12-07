Five firms have been fined a total of £435,000 for “deliberately targeting” homeowners over 60 with a landline, using pressure tactics to get payment details

Five “shameful” companies have been fined for targeting people over 60 with nearly half a million unlawful marketing calls.

The firms have been fined a total of £435,000 and were “deliberately targeting” those signed up with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), a register for those who do not want to receive marketing calls, to sell insurance for washing machines, kitchen appliances or boiler cover.

Homeowners over 60 with a landline were targeted by the companies, who used pressure tactics with a view to getting payment details, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.

It is against the law to make a live marketing call to anyone who is registered with the TPS, unless they have told the specific organisation they do not object to receiving calls from them.

The ICO has issued more than £2 million in penalties against rogue companies responsible for nuisance calls, texts and emails in 2022.

Which firms were fined?

The ICO investigated and fined the following firms:

Allapplianceservices UK Ltd

Boiler Cover Breakdown Limited

Boiler Breakdown Limited

Repair Plans UK Limited

Utility Guard Limited

Utility Guard Limited was fined as much as £140,000.

‘Completely unacceptable’

Allapplianceservices UK Ltd, based in Brighton, used pressure tactics during calls. They insisted card details were given and one person said they “just wanted AUKL to go away” before handing over payment details, the investigation found.

Boiler Breakdown Limited, based in Sutton, Surrey, made 348,724 unsolicited direct marketing calls to people registered with the TPS, between 1 January and 31 August 2020.

While Repair Plans UK Limited bought data which asked for people aged 60 plus, were homeowners and had a landline, while Utility Guard Limited took money from a person who has dementia, the ICO said.