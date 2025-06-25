Disabled people can receive an exclusive £115 in Amazon vouchers when they sell their car

Car in driveway

A new partnership between the disabled discount platform, Purpl and Carwow allows disabled people to receive £115 in Amazon vouchers when they sell their car through Carwow’s ‘Sell My Car’ service.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carwow and Purpl have announced a new partnership that will support disabled people and provide exclusive discounts and deals.

Purpl members will receive £115 in Amazon vouchers when they sell their car through Carwow’s ‘Sell My Car’ service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, there are 16.1 million disabled people, and living with a disability costs around £1,010 extra each month on average. In 2023, 60% of disabled adults aged 17 or over held a full driving licence – a clear sign that accessible, fair options for selling and replacing vehicles are vital.

Carwow has helped drivers sell more than 230,000 vehicles directly to car dealers on its ‘Sell My Car’ service . On average, sellers achieve £1,000 more compared to part exchange valuations, highlighting the value and efficiency of the platform.

The selling process through Carwow has been designed for ease and transparency. Customers simply provide a few details to receive instant, free car valuations with no hidden fees. A nationwide network of more than 5,500 dealers then compete in online auctions to offer the best price. Once a deal is agreed, the winning dealer arranges free vehicle collection at the seller’s convenience and issues payment directly to their bank account.

With this new partnership, Purpl members will benefit from a free and fast car selling process, a great price for their old car, as well as a £115 Amazon voucher to spend however they choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Foote, Chief Commercial Officer at Carwow said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Purpl, delivering extra value to disabled drivers looking to change their cars. Selling a car should be simple and stress-free. We understand the independence that driving can bring and we’re glad to give Purple members an additional boost to their everyday budgets.”

Georgina Colman, Founder of Purpl said: “I’m so proud that we’ve been able to partner with Carwow to bring this exclusive deal to the disabled community. When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I had to adjust to a new lifestyle, and driving was vital to my independence. I know firsthand that mobility needs can change in an instant, and not all disabled people are eligible for Motability, so it's important to be able to buy or sell cars as needed. This offer not only helps our members get the best price for their car, but also puts an extra £115 in their pocket – a small but hopefully meaningful contribution towards the higher cost of living that disabled people face every day.”

To learn more, please visit the Carwow and Purpl websites.