The streaming service has announced it is hiking prices in the US and it is expected costs will rise in the UK from 2023

Disney Plus subscribers could be hit with a price hike from next year in the latest blow to households amid the cost of living crisis.

The company has confirmed it is increasing its prices in the US from the end of the year and it is expected that similar rises could follow in the UK.

Disney had previously announced it was planning to introduce new levels of subscription, including a tier supported by adverts for those who opt for the cheapest membership.

Customers on this tier will be hit with four minutes of adverts per hour unless they pay extra for an ad-free version.

How much are Disney Plus prices rising in the US?

In the US, Disney Plus subscribers will pay $7.99 per month for the version with adverts. At the moment this is the amount customers pay with no ads. For an ad-free service, prices will rise to $10.99 per month.

These prices will take effect on 8 December in the US and could be a sign of a similar new pricing structure in the UK.

Disney previously revealed that the ad-supported membership tier would launch internationally in 2023.

It means that for the remainder of this year, Disney Plus subscribers in the UK are unlikely to see a price change but a change in the membership tiers could kick in from 2023 which may see costs go up.

When the new price rises take effect, the ad-supported version will be known as Disney+ Basic, while the version without ads will be called Disney+ Premium.

What are the current subscription costs in the UK?

At the moment, UK Disney Plus subscribers pay £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the year.

Paying annually rather than monthly can help to cut costs as it works out as a 15% saving over the year.

If Disney follows the same pricing plan as the US, users in the UK could expect to pay £7.99 for the streaming service with ads, or £10.99 per month for the ad-free version.

So users who want to avoid the price hike will have to put up with adverts to dodge the extra costs.

Disney has also introduced a Premier option for an extra £19.99 to get early access to certain content, with this service adding 14.4 million subscribers between April and June this year.

Tesco Clubcard holders can sometimes exchange their points for a Disney Plus subscription, while mobile provider O2 offers a subscription of up to six months to new customers or those upgrading their plan.

How do I cancel Disney Plus?

Customers can cancel their monthly or annual subscription at any time and this will take effect at the end of the payment period.

To cancel, simply log in to your Disney Plus account through a computer or mobile browser, select your profile and then click on ‘Account’.

From here, select your Disney Plus subscription under ‘Subscription’ and click ‘Cancel Subscription’.

You will continue to have access to Disney Plus until the end of your current payment cycle but will not be charged moving forward.