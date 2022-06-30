Disney Plus has gained more than 7 million UK subscribers as it continues to release new original content

Disney Plus has managed to carve out a niche among global streaming giants, with more than 85 million subscribers worldwide less than three years after it first launched.

It helps that Disney owns almost everything, so the site has a great variety of exclusive titles to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

Disney Plus has more titles added to its streaming collection each month. Photo: Disney.

But what is Disney+, what shows does it have, how much does it cost, is it worth the money, and how can you subscribe? Here is everything you need to know:

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of online streaming platforms - launching in the US in November 2019 and coming to the UK in March 2020, just in time for the first lockdown.

The site is a home for Disney movies and shows, as well as those of the properties owned by Disney, which includes Marvel, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star.

Subscribers to the platform have access to all of the titles on the site and can stream them as many times as they want.

Everything on Disney Plus is also available to download to watch offline.

How much is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month, or £79.90 if you pay for an annual subscription, which works out as a 15% saving over the year.

You can cancel any time on either subscription type.

Is there a free trial?

Disney Plus did offer a free trial when it first launched in the UK and Ireland in March 2020, however this offer is no longer available.

How can you sign up for Disney Plus?

You can sign up for Disney Plus on a computer, laptop or tablet by going to www.disneyplus.com and clicking ‘sign up now’.

Enter your email address and a password and then choose your subscription type - you can choose a monthly or annual subscription.

Then enter your payment information and you’re good to go. You can immediately start watching the films and shows in the Disney Plus library.

To sign up from a mobile device, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download the Disney+ app.

Open the app and click ‘sign up now’ and enter your email address and a password.

Choose your subscription type and make an in-app purchase to complete the registration.

Signing up from a TV connected device works the same as from a mobile - download the app from the app store on your smart TV and follow the same steps.

What films are on Disney Plus?

Most films from Disney’s back catalogue are available on Disney Plus and new releases are added to the platform after their cinematic window has passed.

All Marvel Cinematic Universe films including the most recent release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are on the platform.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came to Disney Plus after its cinematic run ended

New film releases generally come to Disney Plus 45 days after their cinematic release, which means that the next Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder should land on Disney bPlus on 21 August.

All of the Star Wars films (apart from the cursed Holiday Special) are also on the platform, as is the Alien vs Predator franchise, Die Hard series, and many other movies.

What TV Shows are on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus has a huge library of TV shows, including recent original Marvel and Star Wars shows.

Some of the biggest original programmes on the platform include:

The Mandalorian

The Book of Bobba Fett

Obi-Wan Kenobi

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mandalorian season 1-2 is on Disney Plus

Loki

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

What If…?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series