E.ON, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy are offering cash funds worth hundreds

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy suppliers are offering schemes and fund to households across the UK to help those hardest hit by bill rises.

The energy energy price cap is forecast to soar from today’s £1,971 to around £3,582 in October, and then hit more than £4,200 in January, so now is the time to check if you can get any extra help.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some suppliers are offering cash grants with households able to get up to £1,500 from the British Gas Energy Trust to help pay their bills. The debt relief grant is available to both British Gas customers and customers of other energy firms.

Listed is the range of grants available from energy suppliers for those who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Which energy suppliers are offering grants to help pay energy bills?

Scottish Power will pay up to £750 in grants to help its customers pay off their energy debt.

Bulb has previously offered its customers grants worth £140 to help with rising bills.

E.ON, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy also offer grants worth hundreds.

You will need to contact your supplier directly to see what they offer, what the eligibility requirements are, and how much you can get.

If you don’t know who your supplier is, you can find out online.

British Gas Energy Support Fund

Applications are open for this fund and you do not need to be a British Gas customer to apply. Household could get get a grant worth up to £1,500 to help with energy bills.

To be considered for a grant you must meet all of the following criteria:

You live in England, Scotland or Wales

You have not received a grant from the British gas Energy Trust within the last two years

You must be seeking a grant to clear an outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account in your name or be a member of that household, the energy account must relate to your main residence

You have electric and/or gas debt

You must be in or facing fuel poverty

You have received help from a money advice agency

To support your application you will need to provide evidence that you have received money advice in the last three months. You will also need proof of your current household income.

British Gas customers will also need a recent meter reading, unless they are on a smart meter.

Bulb Energy Fund

Applicants are not open for this, but depending on your circumstances, Bulb may be able to offer you a £140 grant to help with your energy costs.

The firm may also offer to write off your energy debts up to £2,000 as well as provide you with an energy-efficient appliance.

To be available for this scheme you need to meet some of the following criteria:

You are in financial difficulty

You or someone you live with has a disability or long term health problem

You pay for your energy by topping up your meter

You have over £150 of energy debt, but are able to pay for your ongoing energy usage

You have one or more essential appliance that’s either faulty or over 12 years old

It is expected that Bulb will open applications for the 2022/23 scheme soon.

E.ON Grants

Applicants are open and customers of both E.ON and E.ON next can apply for cash grants to help with energy costs.

E.ON does not have an established eligibility criteria but the Fund aims to help as many people as possible.

Applications from individuals with the greatest needs will be prioritised.

In order to complete your application you will need to know your energy account number and provide a recent meter reading.

Depending on your circumstances you will be asked to provide the following items of evidence:

Proof of all household income for yourself and anyone living with you for the current tax year

All pages from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) stating your entitlement to a benefit and the amounts due to be paid for the current tax year

Pension letters for State or private pensions

Medical confirmation from the organisation that referred to you the fund or a medical DS1500 form or medical confirmation from a consultant or your doctor

Evidence of a budget sheet that was issued to you when you received professional money advice from the FCA approved agency. The budget sheet must be dated within the last four weeks and be on company headed paper

EDF Customer Support Fund

Applicants are open and to get the cash grant from EDF you will have to register for its priority services first.

Once you have done this and the firm has assessed your circumstances you’ll be able to apply for an energy grant.

You will need to have your EDF account number and current energy debt balances ready - along with details of your household finances and vulnerability.

Octopus Energy Assist Fund

Applicants are currently not open, but Octopus is encouraging all customers to get in contact if you are struggling with your bills.

Octopus Energy has previously offered a number of support options based on circumstances and need, including access to existing schemes, monetary support from the firms’ fund, or a loan of a thermal imagery camera to find heat leaks at home.

OVO Energy

Applications will open in September. However, you can register your interest and get a notification when applications are expected to open.

OVO Energy will soon partner with Charis to offer support to domestic customers who are experiencing hardship through the Charis Let’s Talk Energy Fund.

Scottish Power Hardship Fund

Applications are currently open. Customers could get up to £750 in grants from Scottish Power to help with their energy bills.

You could qualify for help from the Scottish Power Hardship Fund if you are receiving one of the following:

Income Support

Job Seekers Allowance

Pension Credit

Employment and Support Allowance

If you think you are eligible for the cash grant you can apply online and should get a response within five working days.

Is there any other help available?

The Household Support Fund has been extended and helps families with the rising cost of living. For example, residents in Blackpool can get as much as £300, depending on their circumstances.

To find out what support is available in your area, you can contact your local council.

Cold weather payments up £25 a day are also on offer when temperatures plummet below zero for households on low incomes. This help could include cash grants to pay bills or cover food costs.

The amount of help you will get depends on where you live.

The payment is made automatically, including to those on Universal Credit, for each seven day period of low temperatures between 1 November and 31 March.

Anyone getting the state pension should also get winter fuel payments worth £100s.