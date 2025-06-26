Fit and financially healthy: Active young people are less likely to miss payments and have double the savings

User (UGC) Submitted

Run For Your Money: Experian partners with The Hardest Geezer to encourage young people to be disciplined when tackling their financial goals

Fitness conscious young people are significantly more likely to have a financial plan (92%) than those who don’t exercise (54%), according to new research conducted by Experian. The firm’s data also shows that responsible credit use is trending upwards among young people.

Since 2020, there has been a 12% increase in the number of 18–25-year-olds holding credit cards, and an 8% drop in missed payments – signalling a shift towards more mindful money management.

This age group still has the highest proportion of people missing payments, with 8% falling into arrears within 12 months of opening a card, highlighting the need for continued support and accessible financial tools.

With 92% of Gen Z who regularly exercise having a financial plan, there is a clear link between physical fitness and financial discipline among young adults. Those who exercise regularly have £5,080 in savings on average, double that of those who don’t exercise regularly (£2,511). 3 in 4 people who exercise infrequently say that they have missed a payment, which makes them 24% more likely to default than those who are physically active.

Experian has partnered with British endurance athlete Russ Cook – known to millions as The Hardest Geezer to launch Run For Your Money. The campaign urges Gen Z to channel the same drive they use to train for races, marathons or personal fitness goals into managing their money and building long-term financial resilience.

The data paints a compelling picture: nearly half (46%) of those who don’t exercise regularly also don’t have a defined approach to their finances, compared to just 8% of those with regular fitness routes. Gen Zs say the benefits of fitness go far beyond the physical, with 53% saying their mental wellbeing dips when they’re not exercising regularly, which often leads to bad financial habits and overspending.

Russ Cook, who made headlines by running the full length of Africa, said: "The mindset I use for my runs – discipline, small wins, getting up and doing it again – is the same one I use when thinking about money. It’s not about perfection; it’s about progress. I’m proud to work with Experian to help young people realise they already have the tools to take control of their financial future.”

The study also reflects a generational shift in how financial success is defined. Having grown up through a global pandemic, years of wage stagnation, and the cost-of-living crisis, half (50%) of Gen Z say achieving traditional financial goals, such as owning a home, feel impossible. In fact, over half (55%) are having to delay even moving out of their family home.

Instead, many 18-25-year-olds (46%) say being able to afford things that bring them short term joy – such as holidays, travel and festivals – is more important to them than long-term financial security. Others are focused on short-term, emotionally rewarding financial goals such as staying out of debt in the here and now (22%) and saving enough to take some time off work to travel (28%).

To help Gen Z build strong financial habits, Experian and Russ Cook will be launching a series of run clubs across the UK in June and July, supported by experts from Money Wellness. These events will demonstrate how the mindset needed to run a marathon can be applied to money management – encouraging young people to take their financial journey one step at a time.

John Webb, credit expert at Experian, commented: “We know that Gen Z face significant financial challenges, but – to give ‘credit’ where it’s due - our data also shows they are more proactive than ever. The link between physical and financial fitness is powerful, and through this campaign, we want to empower young people to apply the discipline they already show in their personal lives to their money, too.”

Sebrina McCullough, director of external relations at Money Wellness, commented: "It’s brilliant to see Gen Z taking ownership of their finances. While many missed out on financial education at school, they’re using online tools, social media and budgeting apps to learn on the go and build money confidence.

“We see young people setting clear goals and tracking their progress. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about staying consistent. Just like training for a marathon, getting financially fit takes discipline, patience and self-belief. And Gen Z are proving they’ve got all three.”