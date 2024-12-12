Gen Z most likely to skip Christmas

Brits are taking extreme measures to afford Christmas, with more than 1 in 10 Gen Z shoppers postponing celebrations to January.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are finding creative ways to manage their festive budgets this year – none more so than Gen Z. The youngest generation of adults is rewriting the Christmas rulebook, with some even choosing to cancel 25th December traditions altogether and shift celebrations to January, when prices are typically lower.

Research conducted by UK online cashback marketplace, OnBuy, reveals that despite Gen Z being the biggest festive spenders out of all generations, they are the most likely to ditch traditional Christmas Day and celebrate in the new year to save money. The poll asked 2,000 UK adults about their online spending and saving habits throughout the year and revealed that many are concerned about how they’ll afford Christmas this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gen Z’s average Christmas outlay is £1,260 - the highest of any generation. This is slightly behind that of Millennials (£1,021), significantly more than Gen X (£655), and nearly triple that of Baby Boomers, who expect to spend just £452. Despite the big investment, the survey suggests youngsters may be splashing their cash on gifts, but are leaving little aside to fund celebrations on the big day itself.

This is further indicated by Gen Z’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday splurges, averaging £1,269 compared to £948 for Millennials, £517 for Gen X, and a modest £293 for Baby Boomers. These trends suggest that youngsters’ biggest festive priorities lie in impressive gift-giving rather than celebrating on a set day. They use their price-savvy know-how to capitalise on key promotional dates and snag the perfect present.

That big unwrapping moment means so much to Gen Z, more than 1 in 10 (12%) plan to postpone their Christmas celebrations to January so they can afford to cover their indulgent gift list. In contrast, only 2% of Baby Boomers would consider delaying Christmas, instead choosing to save money in other ways – such as the 12% who reuse wrapping paper.

Gen Z aren’t the only savvy shoppers though – over one-third (34%) of Brits now plan to buy presents during sales or when deals are available. Over two-fifths (41%) create a budget before buying Christmas presents, but more than a third (38%) are still limiting their gift-giving to immediate family members this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite consumers feeling the pinch this Christmas, there’s plenty to celebrate. By switching their shopping habits to claim the cashback that’s waiting for them, British shoppers could add extra zing to their festive spending. The average person spends £875 on Christmas, including food, gifts, and decorations. Swapping to a cashback platform like OnBuy could save them more than £43.75 in cashback on their Christmas spend*. For the 7% of Brits who admit to spending over a whopping £5,000 per year on these platforms, this figure rises to more than £250.[RF1]

If consumers did manage to claim all the cashback that’s waiting for them, Christmas gift giving is top of the agenda for all – not just Gen Z. These are the top five ways people would spend any cashback rewards they could get their hands on:

1. Treating friends and family – 52%

2. Travelling to new destinations – 27%

3. Focusing on health and wellness – 19%

4. Attending more live events and cultural activities – 12%

5. Advancing their career or business – 10%

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand and Cashback Expert at OnBuy said of the findings, “Unlike other online marketplaces, when you shop with OnBuy, every purchase delivers that instant cashback boost. There’s no need to cancel Christmas and wait for the January sales to get the best possible deal. With OnBuy’s unique cashback approach, consumers receive tangible, cumulative value all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This month, OnBuy has unlocked £23m of cashback for consumers. We now have 7.5m products with an average of 5% cashback across the site and many with up to 15%. In the run-up to Christmas, shopping smart by taking advantage of cashback deals is the key to stretching budgets and making the most of the festive season.”

OnBuy is the first online marketplace to offer its 6 million customers instant cashback on every product across its site. Frequent shoppers can maximise their savings by taking advantage of OnBuy’s newly launched Cashback VIP deals. Users who shop twice within 60 days can claim up to double the cashback rewards on their purchases plus exclusive offers via email.