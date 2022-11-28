The Demand Flexibility Service will see UK households paid for using electricity during off-peak hours

An emergency plan to avoid winter blackouts, which could see households paid to turn off their power, will not be run for the first time on Tuesday, the National Grid has said.

The grid’s system operator had said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service, which asks households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times of the day. However on Monday (28 November) afternoon the National Grid announced it had decided not to run the intiative, which would hve coincided with England playing Wales at the World Cup.

The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live. It could mean over winter that homes across the UK will be paid to help take the strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.

Concerns have been raised over Britain’s energy supply on Monday and Tuesday evenings as the grid operator issued two separate indications that things could get tight. The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) issued and then rapidly cancelled a notice that the difference between the amount of electricity available and the supply of electricity would be smaller than hoped for on Monday evening.

It comes as forecasts projected a large drop in the amount of power that Britain will be able to import from France. It will mean that the difference between the amount of electricity available for households and businesses and the amount they will use during peak times will be tight.

The so-called Capacity Market Notice was issued at 1.33pm, with a warning of a tight grid at 6pm. The notice was cancelled again at 2.04pm. The alerts are sent out automatically when expected margins drop below a certain level and do not mean that blackouts are likely.

All 12 capacity market notices that the grid has put out have been cancelled without issue in the last six years. The notices have become more common this year as Europe goes through an energy crisis. The most recent notice was sent out last week.

Consultancy EnergyAppSys warned: “Even though wind is coming back for tomorrow evening’s peak, slow return of nukes in France plus lower temperatures may mean that there is a reduction in available imports across the interconnectors.”

The forecasters also warned that margins will be tight in both Britain and France on Monday evening, meaning both countries will need to import power from abroad. France has been facing problems with its nuclear power plants, which generate around three quarters of the country’s electricity, for months as more than half of the nuclear reactors run by state energy company EDF have closed due to maintenance problems and technical issues. This has added to a massive energy crisis in Europe as the country faces a winter without its old gas supplier Russia.

How will the Demand Flexibility Service work?

The Demand Flexibility Service is a money-back scheme that will be implemented by energy suppliers and monitored using a smart meter to help prevent winter blackouts. The voluntary scheme is scheduled to run from November to March and asks people and businesses who have signed up to reduce or move their electricity usage outside peak hours.

The scheme is administered by energy suppliers and households have to register their interest in taking part in advance. Those who sign up will then get a text or other message saying that the programme will run later in the day.

If they use less electricity than they normally do during the allotted hours they will be paid for the savings. Households can still use electricity during peak hours and will not be punished if the same amount, or more, electricity is used than usual during that period. Signing up for the scheme does not give the grid the right to shut off supply to your home and you will still have total control over your electricity use.

National Grid previously confirmed the financial incentive for those who switch their power usage away from high demand times will be set at £3 per kilowatt hour. It means that people could be paid to run their washing machines at night, or charge their electric cars away from times of high demand, with the network operator saying households could save up to £100 through the limited scheme.

So far Octopus Energy is the most active energy supplier in the scheme and has released data showing that its customers had helped reduce demand by more than 100 megawatts during both tests. That is the same amount of electricity that a small power plant produces. Octopus said that some of its customers had earned more than £4 during the hour-long sessions, the average saving was “well over £1”.

Ovo Energy, which is also running its own version of the scheme, said that a typical household uses a fifth of their daily energy between 4pm and 7pm and customers could make a saving up to £100 if they signed up to use energy at greener times of the day.

Which energy suppliers are taking part in the scheme?

The following energy suppliers are all taking part in the ESO Demand Flexibility Service:

British Gas

CarbonLaces

Conrad Energy

CUB (UK) Ltd

Drax

ENGIE Power Limited

E.ON Next

Equitwatt

Ev.energy

Flextricity

Grid Beyond

Gridimp

Hugo Energy App (via SMS)

Labrador (via Perse Technology Ltd)

Loop.homes (via SMS)

myenergi (via Orange Power

Oaktree Power

Octopus Energy

Pearlstone Energy

Power Rewards App (via Orange Power

Shell Energy Retail (via SMS)

SMS

VpowerU

Zenobe Energy Limited

When could blackouts happen this winter?

Pettigrew has told households to prepare for blackouts between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays during “really, really cold” days in January and February if gas imports are reduced.

The National Grid boss said he is confident this will not be the case, but added: “In the context of the terrible things that are going on in Ukraine and the consequences of that [it was] right that we set out what some of the potential risks could be."