The latest wave of closures mark a further move towards online banking

NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.

Several branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.

The closures follow 32 already announced in February, which included 11 of its Royal Bank of Scotland branches. Most staff were moved to other branches at that time, but 12 jobs were put at risk.

The latest closures are expected to put just six jobs at risk, suggesting most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part of the business.

NatWest said it will be contacting its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement and will ensure “no-one is left behind’ after acknowledging some customers may feel uncomfortable, or are unable, to use online banking.

The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can now be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

More banks moving online

Several high street banks have said customers are now moving away from local branches in favour of mobile banking, with Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays also announcing closures.

NatWest said average counter transactions had shrunk by nearly two-thirds in just two years, between January 2019 and January 2022, while it saw a 39% rise in customers using mobile apps during the same period.

However, the company has stressed that a helpline is available to guide customers through setting up online and mobile services, with a shorter waiting time for the over-60s.

It has also invested in its partnership with the Post Office so people can access cash and face-to-face banking services if they cannot do it digitally, the group said.

Which branches are closing?

