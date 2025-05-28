Nearly half of homebuyers are hit with significant home repair costs within the 12 months of moving house

Tell us your news

Nearly half of buyers face significant repairs in the first year of property ownership, with bills topping £10,000 for some. A new survey of 2,000 recent UK homebuyers, has revealed a cautionary tale for those looking to reduce costs during the property-buying process. The findings show that 44% of homeowners discovered they needed to carry out costly repairs within the first year of moving in. Worryingly, almost two-thirds (61%) of these repairs were considered “significant.”

Of the buyers who encountered repair needs in the first year, nearly half (49%) reported spending over £3,000 on remedial work. A further 15% were hit with bills exceeding £10,000, an unwelcome shock for any new homeowner.

The most common repairs reported were far from superficial. Among those who needed work done, the top issues included:

Electrical rewiring (32%)

Window replacements (30%)

Roof repairs (30%)

Plumbing and drainage issues (30%)

Damp treatment, including the installation of a new damp proof course (26%)

These problems may not be immediately visible during a house viewing, but can drastically impact both comfort and the cost of living once the property is occupied.

Despite the risks, 15% of respondents admitted to not commissioning any form of survey before purchasing their home. An even larger proportion (37%) chose not to commission a more thorough level two survey (previously known as a HomeBuyer Report). A basic or level one survey was previously known as a Condition Report, and a level three survey was previously known as a Building Survey or Full Structural Survey.

So why are so many buyers taking a chance and opting not to survey? The study found that 29% believed a survey wasn’t necessary, while 23% assumed the home was in good condition based on appearances alone. A further 20% relied solely on their viewing experience to assess the property’s condition, despite often lacking the knowledge to spot hidden or structural issues.

This research underlines the potentially expensive gamble of skipping a professional property survey. In today’s competitive housing market, buyers may be tempted to fast-track purchases or reduce upfront costs, but those savings can quickly vanish in the face of unexpected repairs.

Nicholas Donnithorne, UK Technical Manager at Peter Cox, comments: “While it may seem like a reasonable shortcut in an already costly process, foregoing a professional property survey can carry significant long-term consequences. As these findings suggest, many buyers who bypass a survey are later confronted with substantial, often expensive repair bills. Issues, such as damp ingress, timber decay or underlying structural concerns, may be hard to identify without professional expertise and can easily be missed during a house viewing.

“This is where specialist expertise becomes invaluable. If issues are identified early on, the repair or replacement costs can be researched and considered when negotiating and agreeing on the property purchase price.”

If woodworm, wood rot or damp issues are present, they will be identified in a level one, two or three condition survey. It is likely the chartered surveyor will then recommend you get an additional survey from a specialist such as Peter Cox.