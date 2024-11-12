Netflix, Amazon, Sky subscriptions: £1.1bn wasted a year

New research reveals Brits are forking out for services they hardly ever use, with over 9.8 million subscriptions being used for less than an hour per month. This means over £1.1b is spent on unused subscriptions every year.

According to the research, Brits are wasting the most money on Amazon Prime. With the average subscription costing £5.99 per month and 7% of subscribers failing to use the service, over £191 million is being wasted on the subscription annually. Sky Sports took second place, closely followed by Netflix.

Top five subscriptions Brits are wasting money on:

Amazon Prime - £191,000,000

Netflix - £171,000,000

Sky (Other) - £169,000,000

Disney+ - £132,000,000

However, Paramount+ was found to have the highest proportion of inactive users with 14% of subscribers using the service to watch less than one show a month.

The research, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider Trooli, found that those paying for subscriptions as part of broadband bundles are even more likely to be forking out for subscriptions they don’t need. In fact, almost a third of billpayers who opt for bundles (29%) aren’t using all the extra services they’re paying for.

To make matters worse, analysis shows that billpayers are coming up against challenges when they attempt to cancel unused subscriptions. The number of people turning to Google for help cutting ties with their subscriptions has almost doubled over the last five years. Amazon Prime accounts for the highest proportion of these searches, with over 260,000 customers seeking advice for cancelling in the last month alone.

With this in mind, consumer champions at Trooli are challenging Brits across the UK to ditch their unused subscription services.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “As Brits, we like to get our money’s worth. So, it’s been shocking to find out how many people are paying for a subscription they don’t use. This is particularly common amongst people paying for bundles – suggesting customers are being pushed into paying for subscriptions they simply don’t need when purchasing services like broadband.

“The high cost of modern day living means nobody wants to be paying unnecessary bills. And they shouldn’t have to. So, we’re challenging Brits across the UK to bite the bullet and break up with at least one underused subscription this month and have put together a handy guide to help people do just that.”