Newly released research reveals nearly 6,000 hospice nurses funded entirely by gifts in Wills

Hospice UK is encouraging people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to support hospice care.

Newly released data from Hospice UK reveals that almost 6,000 hospice nurses are paid for by legacy gifts in Wills per year across the UK.

This comes as a coalition of 143 British hospices, led by Hospice UK, continues its landmark 'This is Hospice Care' campaign, highlighting the impact that hospices have on the people they help and their families. Building on momentum from its initial launch, they want to encourage more people to consider leaving a gift to their chosen hospice – joining thousands of others whose final wishes are helping to secure the future of Britain's hospices.

Hospices are experiencing a surge in demand, which will continue to grow. With 90% of people who die in the UK potentially benefiting from palliative care, and around 130,000 more people expected to die annually by 2040 compared to 2023, funding from legacy donations is critical to maintaining current service levels.

Worryingly, whilst legacy giving is growing across the charity sector, hospices' share of the legacy market is declining. Despite over a third of the public (37%) saying that they'd like to donate to their local hospice in the future (peaking at 46% for Londoners), only 27% have considered gifting to a charity in their Will.

Despite 71% of the public believing hospices deserve more support, and over a third (37%) saying they'd like to donate to their local hospice in future, there remains a significant gap between intention and action. Against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, with 50% feeling unable to donate to charity currently, legacy gifts offer an affordable way to create lasting impact without immediate financial pressure.

Many people still associate hospices solely with end-of-life care, unaware of the full spectrum of support they provide – from pain management and family counselling, to helping people with life-limiting conditions live as fully as possible. This campaign hopes to challenge these perceptions, by showcasing the true breadth of what hospice care really is, and inspire more people to consider donating to their chosen hospice in their Wills.

Leaving a gift in your Will is simple, and even a small gift can have a huge and lasting impact. Here’s how:

Pick a hospice: this could be a hospice that had an impact on you or a loved one’s life, or simply your local hospice Write your Will, and include your choice of hospice, along with their registered name, address and charity number. If you prefer, you can also contact a solicitor for help to make sure your wishes are respected. You can find a solicitor by visiting the Law Society’s website www.lawsociety.org.uk Decide the type of gift - what or how much you leave in your Will is entirely your decision and you’ll also need to decide what type of gift you’d like to include. This is something your solicitor can also help you decide Leave a legacy

Catherine Bosworth, Director of Income Generation and Grants at Hospice UK, says: "Hospices are more than a place where people go to die. They provide choice, dignity, and help families create lasting memories. They make life’s most difficult moments less scary – but they can only do this with enough funding. With Government funding only covering around 40% of the care that hospices provide, charitable donations such as Gifts in Wills are absolutely crucial to making sure hospices can provide their dedicated, specialist care to everyone who needs it. We hope this campaign will encourage more people to recognise their chosen hospices for all that they do, and ensure they can be there for the next family who needs them.”

Get involved

Hospice UK is encouraging people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to support hospice care. Even a small legacy donation can make a significant difference in ensuring exceptional end-of-life support is delivered to those who need it most.

For more information, you can visit the campaign website (thisishospicecare.org.uk), search ‘hospice gift in Will’ today, or simply visit your local hospice.