October’s Premium Bonds winners have been revealed - and two people have become millionaires.

What are October’s winning Premium Bonds?

Among the long list of winners, two Premium Bonds owners have scooped the £1,000,000 top prize.

Bond number 498FZ511907, which is owned by someone in Scotland who has £10,250 in Premium Bonds in total, and bought their £10,000 winning bond in April 2022, is one of the winners.

The other person is from Manchester and has won with 524KB804512. They own £34,350 of Premium Bonds in total but the winning bond was bought for £100 in January 2023.

But there were plenty of other people who won tidy amounts of money, too. 76 bond holders won £100,000, and hundreds of people won at least £1,000.

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds, issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), are a way of saving. Instead of earning interest, each bond is entered into a monthly prize draw.

Prizes range from £25 up to the £1m jackpot. There is no guaranteed return, but the initial investment is always secure.

Savers can purchase Premium Bonds from £25, up to a maximum of £50,000. They’re available online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Winners are drawn at random each month by ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the system that has been used since 1957.