Poundland’s website, Poundshop.com, is reducing items to 1p every Wednesday in a bid to help struggling shoppers amid the cost of living crisis.

The deal comes as many customers are looking for deals and discounts.

The Value Heroes offer from Poundland will see one item slashed to a penny each week.

Other items in the range cost £1 - these include household staples like degreaser, toilet gel, toothpaste and more.

But is the 1p deal worth it? And what was on offer this week?

Here is everything you need to know about the Value Heroes range.

What is Value Heroes?

Poundland hopes the offer will help customers pick up everyday essentials for less.

Its website reads: "We know it’s getting more and more expensive to live right now, and here at Poundshop.com we want to help.

“That’s why we’ve put together our Value Heroes, a range of £1 household staples you know, love and need.

“We’re committed to keeping your favourites affordable - and your life on track – so you can beat inflation and get the products you need without breaking the bank."

This week the 1p product is a set of mini colouring pencils.

Shoppers can get four packs of 12 pencils for just a penny.

The deals go live every Wednesday morning at 12am, and change weekly.

There are plenty of well-priced items that you will be able to pick up from dog treats and fruit juice to sink unblocker and Huggies wipes.

Can I simply buy the item for 1p?

Unfortunately, you can’t just check out with the cut-price pencils.

There’s a minimum spend on Poundshop.com of £10 - so shoppers will need to reach the threshold before checking out.

Once you’ve reached the £10 minimum spend, then you have to consider the delivery costs.

Standard delivery for a basket between £10 and £29.99 costs £5.95 for standard delivery, or £6.95 for next day.

However, the more money you spend, the cheaper the delivery.

Orders between £30 and £39.99 cost £3.95 or £4.95, for standard or next day respectively.

Orders over £40 can get next day delivery for £2 or standard for a quid.

Is the 1p deal worth it?

If you were to add 10 £1 items to your basket, plus the 1p pencils, and opt for standard delivery, your 1p offer becomes £15.96.

This may not be ideal if you hadn’t budgeted for the spend.

However, it is a fantastic cheap add-on if you had already planned to stock up your store cupboard.