Poundland has begun the roll-out of new fresh meat and fish items to help struggling families with the cost of living crisis.

Poundland is aiming to help shoppers amid the cost of living crisis by extending its £1 range at over 800 UK stores.

It said it is focusing on delivering value on single items so customers can avoid spending a lot on supermarket bulk buys.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

it first started the £1 or fewer products in June, where the proportion of its range costing £1 or less went from half to around 60%.

What items are part of Poundland’s latest £1 line?

New items include Cadbury Dairy Milk (95g), Gillette Shave Foam (200ml), Domestic Bleach (750 ml) and Toilet Duck Pine (750 ml).

Poundland has also confirmed that it is on track to bring chilled and frozen food and new clothing departments to almost half its stores by the end of the year.

By autumn, around 350 stores will bring customers chilled and frozen food, alongside new categories such as PEP&CO clothing and homeware.

Poundland has also begun the roll-out of new fresh meat and fish lines to hundreds of its stores.

Its initial range includes 11 items including ribs, steaks, bacon, sausages, mince, salmon and cod fillets, starting at just £1.

What has been said?

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s chief operating officer, said: “Right across the country, our colleagues are working hard to bring their communities more value, in more places, on the items they want and need, week in, week out.