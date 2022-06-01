Millions of investors will be asking ‘have I won?’ as this month’s National Savings and Investments Premium Bonds draw is made

Premium Bonds winners for June 2022 have been drawn.

High value prize winners - including two lucky £1 million prize giveaways - have been announced for this month.

The National Savings and Investments (NS&I) prize fund stood at more than £137 million, with more than 4.8 million prizes on offer to be won.

June’s draw saw two investors from Essex and Kirklees claim the magic £1 million prize, who were among the high value winners announced.

Premium Bonds winners are drawn at random by the NS&I’s Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment, nicknamed ERNIE - here’s who won in June…

Who won the June 2022 Premium Bonds?

The high value winners for this month’s NS&I Premium Bonds draw were announced on Monday 1 June, with two new millionaires listed.

Officials don’t name the winners but release information around their location, the winning bond number and how much Premium Bonds holdings each winner has.

The first June 2022 Premium Bonds millionaire winner is from Essex, with the winning bond number 281YT705546.

The bond value is listed as £10,000 and was purchased in September 2016. The investor has a £10,001 holding of NS&I Premium Bonds.

The second lucky investor to net the prize of £1 million is from Kirklees, with the winning bond number 464SG223887.

The bond value is listed as £48,500 and was purchased in July 2021. This investor has a £50,000 holding of NS&I Premium Bonds.

Have I won any Premium Bonds prizes from June 2022 draw?

There are plenty of other high value prizes drawn from the June 2022 Premium Bonds draw, with the winning bond numbers also released.

No fewer than 10 others won £100,000:

454VX513206 - Highlands and Islands

381GZ649832 - Nottingham

427YZ130945 - Surrey

242XM170319 - East Sussex

350TD121751 - London

488QW160766 - Outer London

247VV627746 - Shropshire

480ZC447428 - Edinburgh

343BE690922 - Cambridgeshire

493VY958522 - West Sussex

How can I check if I’ve won the Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they’ve won the Premium Bonds every month via the NS&I prize checker.

Investors can check to see if they’ve won big on that month’s Premium Bonds by entering a unique holder’s number into the online tool.

You can find your holder’s number on your Bond record by logging into the NS&I online service. The number will have either 10 or nine digits, or eight digits followed by a letter.

NS&I will pay the winnings straight into your bank account or reinvest them into more Bonds, depending on what you’ve asked them to do.

For any higher value winnings of £5,000 or more NS&I will need to check with you first by sending a claim form in the post for you to complete and confirm how you would like to be paid.

If you defy the odds and win big then you will be notified with a visit in person.

A NS&I representative will visit the two £1 million winners at their homes the day before the first working day of the month and before the rest of the winners are announced 24 hours later.

What are the Premium Bonds?

The NS&I Premium Bonds are a type of savings account which offer tax free prizes through its monthly draw instead of a steady interest rate on your money.

The advantage to Premium Bonds is that you can put money in and take money out whenever you want, and have a chance of winning big each month.

Each £1 bond has an equal chance of winning one of the high value prizes, ranging from £25 to £1 million.