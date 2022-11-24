The main set of eight stamps include a selection of the most significant and well-preserved items including a ‘gold throne’

Royal Mail has unveiled a new set of stamps that are being issued to mark 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The main set of eight stamps include a selection of some of the most significant and well-preserved items, including fans which provided cool air and shade, the mask of Tutankhamun and a falcon pendant.

Also featured on the set of stamps is the ‘gold throne’. This was referred to as perhaps the most important item among the entire contents of the tomb. The artefacts, from the Grand Egyptian Museum, were photographed by renowned professional photographer of art and architecture, Araldo De Luca.

Meanwhile a miniature sheet is also being issued which contains an additional four stamps, capturing the discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb through a selection of photographs. The photographs were taken by Harry Burton, who is a pioneer of archaeological photography.

For the new stamp issue, Royal Mail worked with Egyptological experts at the Griffith Institute - the centre for Egyptology at the University of Oxford.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s Director of External Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said that the firm is “delighted” about the issue of the new stamps to mark the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Mr Gold said: “The discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by British archaeologist Howard Carter has inspired generations of people around the world.

“It has shaped historians’ understanding of the religion, rituals and culture of ancient Egypt to this day. We are delighted to have this opportunity to mark the centenary of that moment in these beautiful stamps.”

Celebrating Tutankhamun is the Royal Mail’s latest special stamp issue.

How much are the new stamps?

The miniature sheet prices at £5.60, while the full stamp set costs £12.06. You can also purchase an array of items from the set from the Royal Mail website including framed stamps, postcards and a Tutankhamun first day envelope.

The new issue of stamps comes after Royal Mail released a Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen’s silhouette for the final time at the start of November. The set of six Art Deco-style stamps focus on key moments from the Nativity, and each bears an outline of the late monarch for the last time after more than 50 years.

The festive stamps feature a silhouette based on the effigy by Mary Gillick, which has the Queen wearing a laurel crown and featured on coins in the first part of her reign.