Nectar cardholders can get up to 50,000 extra points

Sainsbury’s shoppers can get up to £25 free in Nectar points in stores this weekend as part of the supermarket’s ‘Big Points Bonanza’.

The retailer is giving away printed coupons for bonus points to every Nectar cardholder when they spend at least £20 in stores on Saturday (4 February).

The coupons range between 50 and 5,000 extra points, which are worth 25p up to £25. The promotion is only available in-store at larger supermarkets, but cannot be claimed at any of the 800 Sainsbury’s Locals or online.

Shoppers will be rewarded with points if they meet the minimum spend of £20 in one transaction by scanning their Nectar card or app before checking out. Once the printed coupon is issued, it can then be redeemed with customers’ next in-store purchase of 1p or more.

Nectar cardholders can get up up to 50,000 extra points on Saturday (Photo: Getty Images)

Customers should note that some non-food items are excluded from the offer, including alcohol, tobacco and lottery products. Sainsbury’s has confirmed that Nectar customers shopping with SmartShop in supermarkets can claim the offer.

The supermarket has said there is no limit on the number of coupons shoppers can get and will be issued a coupon during each shop, providing they meet the above conditions.

It comes as part of the store’s “Big Points Bonanza” which has been running from 27 January and will continue until Saturday.

The promotion includes other giveaways and prize draws, including one offering 50 customers the chance to win one million Nectar points each, worth at least £5,000. To be in with a chance of bagging the prize, customers will need to enter online before 4 February.

Sam Burston, director of Nectar & Loyalty at Sainsbury’s, said: “As our customers look for more ways to save money, we want to be able to provide great value and exciting offers for them.

“We love giving shoppers the feeling of little wins and this points giveaway is the perfect way to surprise and delight our Nectar customers this January.”

Shoppers who do not currently have a Nectar card can join the scheme online for free to take part in the February promotion.

Nectar helps customers make their money go further by offering discounted prices and points offers when customers shop at Sainsbury’s. Nectar customers can also collect and spend points at a variety of the UK’s leading brands including Argos, British Airways and eBay.Last year in December alone, Nectar customers saved £3.8 million at Sainsbury’s using personalised discounts from My Nectar Prices, as well as saving £60 million by redeeming Nectar points to take money off their bill at a range of partners.