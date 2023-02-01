Clubcard points are gained for every pound spent in store or online

Tesco shoppers have less than a month left to spend £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire.

The supermarket is warning two million customers with a Clubcard they only have until 28 February before the points will no longer be valid.

The vouchers were issued in February 2021 and are valid for two years. They are sent out by the supermarket every three months, in February, May, August and November.

Clubcard points are accumulated every time customers spend money in Tesco stores or online, and for every £1 spent on everyday grocery items, one point is added to the Clubcard balance.

If customers fill up at a Tesco pump, every £2 spent is worth one point. Points can also be collected through Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile.

A minimum of 150 points to attain a Clubcard voucher - which is worth £1.50 to spend in Tesco. Points can also be redeemed for up to three times their value if cashed at a Tesco Clubcard reward partner such as Thorpe Park, Pizza Express and the RAC.

Tash Whitmey, Tesco loyalty director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

How to check your Clubcard balance

Clubcard balances can be checked by logging into the Tesco Clubcard website.

Once a customer has logged in with their account details, they can click on “my Clubcard account” and “vouchers” and then should see a table listing the vouchers to be spent.

Any leftover vouchers can be used online immediately or printed out from home to use in-store.