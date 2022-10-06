Eligible customers will receive a £150 payment directly into their account

Shell Energy will pay an extra £150 to customers who are eligible for the Warm Home Discount this winter.

It means households will get £300 in total from both payments to help pay their energy bills.

It forms part of Shell’s new £50 million support package for customers, which includes doubling the size of its hardship fund from £10 million to £20 million through to the end of 2024.

The announcement comes after the government’s new Energy Price Guarantee came into effect on 1 October, freezing energy bills at £2,500 for the average household over two years.

The price guarantee replaces the Ofgem price cap which would have seen bills rise to £3,549 - although it is still higher than the previous £1,971 price cap rate.

Who is eligible for the payment?

The additional payment will be paid directly into the accounts of more than 150,000 customers who receive the government’s Warm Home Discount.

To receive the extra £150 from Shell Energy, you must have joined it on or before 21 August 2022 and be eligible for the Warm Home Discount, which is also £150.

The top-up should be paid automatically into your energy account in England and Wales if your supplier is part of the scheme.

If you joined Shell on or after 22 August 2022, your previous supplier will be responsible for the Warm Home Discount and you will not receive the top-up from Shell.

Tony Keeling, chief executive officer of Shell Energy Retail, said: “The cost of living challenge so many people face this winter is unprecedented and it requires government, business and charities to come together to provide vital support over the coming months.

“The government’s Energy Price Guarantee will provide much-needed protection, but many will still be struggling with very high bills.”

How does the Warm Home Discount scheme work?

The Warm Home Discount scheme offers £150 to some people on low incomes who get certain means-tested benefits. You will qualify for the scheme if:

you get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’

you are on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’

The Warm Home Discount Scheme for winter 2021 to 2022 is currently closed, but will reopen again in November.

If you live in England and Wales you likely won’t need to apply for the Warm Home Discount as you should get it automatically if you qualify.