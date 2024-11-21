Struggling economy forces half of Brits to cut back on festive holiday spending

User (UGC) Submitted

With Christmas around the corner, financial worries are set to steal the holiday cheer for millions of Brits this year.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from financial wellbeing app RiseUp has revealed that over half of Brits (55%) plan to cut their spending this holiday season due to the economy.

RiseUp aims to help encourage and guide the UK population to feel more empowered by their money and help break the financial taboos around the holiday season.

Merry Stress-mas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This financial pressure is also translating into mental health concerns, with just over a quarter (16%) of Brits feeling constantly financially stressed during the holiday season and over one-third (35%) believing that spending during the holiday season harms their mental health. The main source of anxiety for Brits comes from balancing holiday spending with regular bills (30%), followed by being unable to afford gifts that loved ones have asked for (22%) and spending less on presents than another family member has (16%).

All I Want for Christmas Is...Payday

RiseUp’s research reveals that on average Brits spend £310 on presents, with millennials being the biggest spenders (£335.32) and Gen Z spending the least (£225.45). The holiday spending spree leaves 47% of Brits with a financial hangover they can’t shake until they get their December paycheck. Being the biggest Christmas spenders, 65% of millennials run out of money before payday. Whilst being the most frugal spenders during the holiday season, 62% of Gen Z also run out of money before their December payslip.

Avoiding Frosty Financial Conversations

Despite this build-up of stress and struggle balancing the books over the holiday season, Brits continue to dodge the topic of money. Over half (57%) don’t feel comfortable discussing how much money they spend during the holiday season with their friends, with 42% looking to swerve the conversation with their partner. Brits are most comfortable confiding in their family about holiday spending, with 60% feeling comfortable.

Commenting on the research findings, Tamara Harel-Cohen, Co-Founder of RiseUp, says, “It’s shocking that nearly half of the UK runs out of money before their December payday, leaving millions of people financially stressed. In challenging economic times, this issue feels normalised and accepted. However, that combined with poor relationships with money means that it can significantly affect our wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Christmas may seem just around the corner, it’s never too late to start taking steps to help prevent your bank balance from falling below £0 this Christmas. Planning ahead and having an honest and open conversation with your friends, family and loved ones about spending limits can help take the stress out of your money so you can enjoy the holidays without the financial hangover."