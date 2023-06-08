More than two out of five value range products have got more expensive over the past two months - we reveal the worst hit products.

UK supermarkets are continuing to raise prices on their cheapest food and drink products, with almost 300 price hikes imposed on value range items in the past two months, NationalWorld can reveal.

It comes as supermarkets seek to beat back accusations they have taken advantage of the cost of living crisis to increase prices more than necessary and protect profits – a trend dubbed ‘greedflation’. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it has seen no evidence of it at this stage, but is “stepping up” its monitoring of the grocery sector to “understand whether any failure in competition is contributing to prices being higher than they would be in a well-functioning market”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In April we revealed the results of our supermarket value range price tracker one year on, with prices rising by an average of 23% across 586 budget products at Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsburys. Almost nine in 10 products got more expensive over the year, and while the figures cannot be directly compared to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the results do suggest that the lowest income shoppers may be seeing even sharper price increases than official food inflation data would indicate. Food inflation was running at 16.3% in the year to April, according to the ONS.

Since then, supermarkets have continued to raise prices at pace. Between the first Mondays of April and June, our tracker saw 271 price rises out of a basket of 619 products (44%), with hikes of up to 64% in one case – a packet of Just Essentials pork chops at Asda, which rose from £2.65 to the equivalent of £4.34, once a change in size is taken into account.

There were also sharp price increases on salad cream and other condiments, frozen chips, and tinned tomatoes and spaghetti hoops.

Food inflation: UK supermarkets are continuing to put up prices on the budget food and drink products (Image: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

You can find the full results for each supermarket, including a list of the biggest price rises, below. We have also been tracking the price of mid-tier own-brand products and have created a handy tool to let you look up products – for instance baked beans – to see how price rises have compared at each supermarket.

What did we measure?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We took online price snapshots on the first Monday of the month beginning on 4 April 2022, with the latest data collected on 5 June 2023. Value range products from Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco were included.

At Aldi, Morrisons and Asda these products are part of a single value range line – Everyday Essentials, Savers, and Just Essentials, respectively. Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s ditched their standalone basics ranges in recent years, replacing them with a group of so-called ‘tertiary’ brands. These include own-brand labels such as Creamfields, Stockwell and Co and Hearty Food Co at Tesco, and Allcroft’s, J. James and Family and Hubbard’s Foodstore at Sainsbury’s, among others.

Below we have listed the biggest price rises seen between April and June at each supermarket.

Aldi

At Aldi there were 21 price rises across 50 Everyday Essentials products (42%), and two price cuts. The average rise across the products that got more expensive was 11%. The Aldi products with the biggest price rises were:

Everyday Essentials Thin & Crispy Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314g – was 75p, now 90p, rise of 20%

Everyday Essentials Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 314g – was 75p, now 90p, rise of 20%

Porridge oats 1kg – was 70p now 84p, rise of 20%

Everyday Essentials Spaghetti Hoops In Tomato Sauce 410g – was 16p now 19p, rise of 19%

Everyday Essentials Oranges 5 Pack – was 80p now 95p, rise of 19%

Garden peas 300g – was 24p now 28p, rise of 17%

Medium slices white bread 800g – was 39p now 45p, rise of 15%

Medium sliced wholemeal bread 800g – was 39p now 45p, rise of 15%

Everyday Essentials Sparkling Water 2 Litres – was 31p now 35p, rise of 13%

Everyday Essentials Family Pack Peppers 600g – was £1.29 now £1.45, rise of 12%

Asda

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asda increased the prices of 104 out of 159 products (65%) that we were able to track between April and June, alongside 10 price cuts. The average rise across the products that got more expensive was 16%. The Asda products with the biggest price rises were:

Pork Chops (Typically 760g) – was £2.65 now £4.34, rise of 64% (the size of the product has changed, and £4.34 is what the original size would now cost at the current price per gram – the packet is now 780g and costs £4.45)

Spaghetti Loops in Tomato Sauce 395g – was 16p now 25p, rise of 56%

Batter Mix 125g – was 25p now 35p, rise of 40%

Chips 1.5kg – was £1.20 now £1.65, rise of 38%

Peeled plum tomatoes in tomato juice 400g – was 28p now 37p, rise of 32%

Caramel Wafers 5pk – was 57p now 75p, rise of 32%

Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454g – was 45p now 59p, rise of 31%

Roasted & Salted Cashew Nuts 125g – was 73p now 95p, rise of 30%

Wheat Bisks 24x18g – was 77p now £1, rise of 30%

Brown sauce 460g – was 62p now 80p, rise of 29%

Morrisons

At Morrisons there were 25 price rises across 84 Savers products (30%), and two price cuts. The average rise across the products that got more expensive was 12%. The Morrisons products with the biggest price rises were:

Beef Curry 392g – was £1.25 now £1.75, rise of 40%

Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 170g – was 99p, now £1.29, rise of 30%

Mushy Peas 300g – was 25p rise of 32p, rise of 28%

Chilli Con Carne 392g – was 97p now £1.20, rise of 34%

Regular Instant Coffee 100g – was 83p now 99p, rise of 19%

Spaghetti Bolognese 400g – was £1.67 now £1.90, rise of 14%

Macaroni Cheese 400g – was £1.67 rise of £1.90, rise of 14%

Sausage & Mash 400g – was £1.67 rise of £1.90, rise of 14%

Cottage Pie 400g – was £1.67 rise of £1.90, rise of 14%

Chicken Curry 400g – was £1.67 rise of £1.90, rise of 14%

Tesco

Tesco increased the prices of 76 out of 198 products (38%) that we were able to track between April and June, alongside 11 price cuts. The average rise across the products that got more expensive was 12%. The Tesco products with the biggest price rises were:

Eastmans Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G – was £1.29 now £1.75, rise of 36%

Ms Molly's Assorted Fruit Lollies 8X35ml – was 85p now £1.15, rise of 35%

Ms Molly's Milk Lollies 8X35ml – was 85p now £1.15, rise of 35%

Ms Molly's Jumbo Chocolate & Vanilla Swiss Roll – was £1.09 now £1.40, rise of 28%

Ms Molly's Chocolate digestive biscuits 300g – was 59p, now 75p, rise of 27%

Stockwell & Co. 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G – was 77p, rise of 95p, rise of 23%

H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack – was 69p now 85p, rise of 23%

Grower's Harvest plum tomatoes 400g – was 28p now 34p, rise of 21%

Hearty Food Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G – was 75p now 90p, rise of 20%

Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G – was 75p now 90p, rise of 20%

Grower's Harvest porridge oats 1kg – was 70p now 84p, rise of 20%

Sainsbury’s

At Sainsburys there were 45 price rises across 128 value products (35%), and three price cuts. The average rise across the products that got more expensive was 13%. The Sainsburys products with the biggest price rises were: