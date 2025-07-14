The cities with the worst gender pay gap in America including Slidell and Covington

Unsplash

A new study has revealed the cities in the US with the biggest gender pay gaps. Slidell, Mandeville and Covington, Louisiana, have the worst gender pay gap in the US, with the average females’ hourly earnings equivalent to just 62.98% of the average males’ hourly earnings. Wenatchee, Washington, is one of two areas in the US where women earn more than men on average, with the average females’ hourly earnings equivalent to 105.43% of the average males’ hourly earnings.

New research has revealed the American locations with the worst gender pay gap,with Slidell, Mandeville and Covington, Louisiana, at number one.

Experts at PDF management suite smallpdf analyzed data from the US Census Bureau on the average hourly income of males and females in over 260 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). For each MSA, they calculated the average females’ hourly earnings as a percentage of the average males’ hourly earnings to reveal those with the largest gender pay gap. Some MSAs contain more than one city.

The top ten Metropolitan Statistical Areas with the largest gender pay gaps

Rank Area State Females’ earnings as a percentage of males’ earnings 1 Slidell, Mandeville and Covington Louisiana 62.98% 2 Lebanon Pennsylvania 63.68% 3 Provo, Orem and Lehi Utah 64.15% 4 Midland Texas 64.55% 5 Bozeman Montana 65.37% 6 Bismarck North Dakota 65.51% 7 Anniston and Oxford Alabama 66.19% 8 Bridgeport, Stamford and Danbury Connecticut 66.30% 9 Beaumont and Port Arthur Texas 66.56% 10 Barnstable Town Massachusetts 67.77%

Slidell, Mandeville and Covington, Louisiana, have the largest gender pay gap in the US, with the average female earning just 62.98% of what the average male earns per hour. Women here earn an average of $25.66 per hour, while men earn over 6.5 times more, at $40.74 per hour.

Lebanon, Pennsylvania, is second, with females earning 63.68% of what males earn per hour. Women earn an average of $24.70 per hour, whereas men earn an average of $38.79 per hour.

Provo, Orem and Lehi, Utah, come third, with the average female earning 64.15% of the average males’ earnings per hour. On average, women earn $24.07 per hour and men earn $37.52.

Midland, Texas, is next, with the average females’ earnings equivalent to 64.55% of the average males’ earnings per hour. The average hourly earnings for women in Midland are $27.57, compared to the average hourly earnings of $42.71 for men.

Bozeman, Montana, comes fifth, with females earning 65.37% of what males earn per hour on average. Women earn an average of $25.47 per hour, while men earn $38.96.

Bismarck, North Dakota, follows, with the average female earning 65.51% of what the average male earns per hour.

The Metropolitan Statistical Area containing Anniston and Oxford, Alabama, places seventh, with the average females’ earnings equal to 66.19% of the average males' earnings per hour.

Bridgeport, Stamford, and Danbury, Connecticut, are eighth, with females earning 66.3% of what males earn per hour on average.

Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, take ninth place, with the average female earning 66.56% of what the average male earns per hour.

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts, rounds out the top ten, with females earning 67.77% of what males earn per hour on average.

There are two areas in America where women earn more than men on average, and the MSA that includes Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in Washington is number one. Here, women earn an average of 105.43% of the average man’s hourly earnings. In Napa, California, the average woman earns 101.59% of what the average man earns.

Moritz Werner, CEO of smallpdf, has commented,

“It’s no secret that there is still a significant gender pay gap across the country. Looking at all 206 Metropolitan Statistical Areas included in the study, females earn an average of 80.17% of what males earn.

“It is interesting, however, to highlight the few areas in the US that have a reverse gender pay gap, with women in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee area in Washington earning an average of 101.59% of what males earn. In other words, males here earn an average of 94.85% of what females earn.”

Information provided by: https://smallpdf.com/

Source

US Census Bureau American Community Survey - 2001-2023 - Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS USA)

Methodology

Data on the average annual earnings, weekly hours worked, and average annual weeks worked for males and females in 2023 were taken from IPUMS USA for 263 Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the US. The average number of annual hours worked for males and females in each area was calculated by multiplying the average usual hours worked per week by the average annual weeks worked. The average hourly earnings were then calculated by dividing the average annual earnings by the total annual hours worked. For each area, the average females’ hourly earnings were calculated as a percentage of the average males' hourly earnings. The areas where this percentage was the lowest were ranked as having the worst gender pay gaps.