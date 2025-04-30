The GIVE-UP Economy: Brits waste £3.88bn per year on hobbies they then give up

Mountain Painting Photo

Brits are wasting a total of £3.88bn per year on new hobbies that they then give up after four months on average, according to new research from Gumtree, one of the UK’s most popular online marketplaces.

The research shows that six in ten (57%) UK adults have started a new hobby in the last three years* - but half (46%) admit that they gave it up, equating to more than a quarter of all UK adults (26%). On average, their new hobby lasted just four months (16.7 weeks).

But the lack of commitment comes at a cost. Brits are splashing out an average of £833.50 on hobbies that they’ve started and then given up over the last three years. There are significant gender differences as men have wasted £1,018 on average on equipment for hobbies they’ve then given up - over 1.5x more than women (£670.40). Similarly, when quizzed on the cost of the most expensive item they bought for a hobby they later gave up, men admitted to spending an average of £460.90 on one item, more than twice as much as the average women’s spend of £223.90.

Just a third (32%) of hobbyists considered buying their equipment second hand, but this method could have serious savings - with over half (54%) of those who bought second hand doing so for cost reasons. For example, those who started sewing spent an average of £300 on a new machine, but the median listing price for a second-hand machine on Gumtree is £50-£60 - a discount of up to 80% for bargain buyers**. In addition, among those who didn’t buy their equipment second hand, three-quarters (74%) said that they would consider doing so in future.

Fitness and exercise takes the crown as the most common hobby that Brits have taken up and then given up in the past three years** (13% of those who have given up a hobby). The top reason for giving it up was they simply got bored of it (47%) but this comes at a price, as those who gave it up spent an average of £307 on gym equipment.

Some hobbies, like golf, were found to be particularly pricey. Those who started golf spent a huge £1,603 - but 47% of those who gave it up did so in less than a month. The top reason was cost, with 73% admitting that it was too expensive for them to maintain.

Looking more generally at the top reasons why people gave up their new interest, 38% said that the hobby was more difficult than they expected (increasing to 67% for guitar and running), 31% said it was too expensive to maintain, and 20% thought they weren’t very good at it. Others simply got bored (36%) or were too busy to have time for it (26%).

Among those who haven’t been able to continue their hobbies long term, 43% said they’ve kept the relevant equipment in the hopes that they’ll one day start the activity up again, while 38% aren’t sure what to do with it. A further 11% said they sold it immediately after quitting and managed to make back a third (35%) of their original spend, while one in ten (11%) said they gave the equipment away to friends or family members.

Kim Faura, Consumer Expert at Gumtree says: “It’s only natural to want to try new things, but our research reveals that we can sometimes struggle to commit to a new hobby, despite having spent precious time and money in our excitement.

“If you’re looking to take up a new hobby, we’d recommend buying any equipment secondhand - particularly if you’re not sure that you’ll keep at it long term. Whether it’s a guitar, a camera, paintbrushes, golf clubs or hiking boots, shopping second-hand can help to save you a lot of money when pursuing a new interest.

“If you find that your latest passion isn’t quite right, you can always sell your items to other people exploring the activity. This will help you make some money back while providing someone else with the chance to find their new favourite hobby.”