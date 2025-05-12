These are the luckiest and unluckiest lotto numbers in the US

If you've ever stared at a blank lottery ticket and asked the universe for a little luck, you're not alone. But what if your picks are already working against you?

A new study of winning numbers from Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and Double Play has revealed which numbers have consistently missed the mark.

The study, conducted by Hello Millions, examined the 48 numbers across these five major U.S. lotteries, analyzing how often each number appeared as a winning draw in the last six months.

All data for the study was sourced from trusted lottery tracking platforms, including USA Mega and Lottery USA. These sources provided comprehensive historical draw data for the five games included. By focusing on the frequency of each number across multiple games rather than just one, the study aimed to deliver a more robust and insightful analysis of number performance over time.

Number 32 has been drawn the least frequently, making just 33 appearances across all five games.

Following closely, number 48 surfaced only 34 times, while number 46 managed just 35 appearances

Number 28 has just barely escaped the bottom three, but it still significantly underperformed with 39 draws.

Numbers 36 and 38 are tied in their underperformance, each appearing just 43 times in total.

Full ranking:

Rank Number Times Drawn 1 32 33 2 48 34 3 46 35 4 28 39 5 36 43 5 38 43 7 27 44 7 29 44 7 34 44 10 37 45 11 43 46 11 45 46 13 31 47 13 41 47 15 35 48 15 47 48 17 25 49 17 26 49 17 30 49 17 40 49 21 33 51 22 42 53 23 13 54 23 14 54 23 39 54 26 44 55 27 15 57 27 19 57 29 18 58 30 17 60 30 20 60 32 22 61 32 24 61 34 11 63 35 23 66 36 5 67 37 9 69 37 10 69 37 12 69 40 2 70 40 21 70 42 8 71 42 16 71 44 6 72 45 1 73 46 7 75 47 3 76 48 4 80