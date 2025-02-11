UK's first utility break-up helpline launches so Brits can get better value this Valentine's Day

Utility Warehouse

Utility Warehouse (UW) is launching the UK’s first-ever utility ‘break-up’ helpline this Valentine’s Day - offering real-time advice and support to help frustrated consumers improve their relationship with their suppliers or finally make the switch. It comes as a new nationwide poll reveals that more than 70% of Brits would consider breaking up with their current providers with over half blaming poor customer service, while 40% are being driven to the brink by not being able to speak to a real person on the phone.

To help tackle this frustration, UW’s Partners will be on hand throughout Valentine’s weekend via a dedicated WhatsApp helpline, giving consumers practical guidance on how to break free from bad service and find a provider that actually cares. With long wait times, unhelpful AI chatbots, and dropped calls among the nation’s biggest service nightmares, the helpline is designed to help UK consumers take back control and avoid the stress of dealing with uncaring providers.

The survey of 2,000 adults found that nearly 90% of Brits believe that speaking to a real person is essential when resolving an issue. Yet, all too often, they find themselves stuck in frustrating call centre loops. In fact, the average caller puts up with being on hold for 14 minutes before hanging up, with 10% of Brits having waited up to one hour on hold.

Alarmingly, more than a quarter (26%) can’t recall their last positive customer service experience, while four in ten actively avoid contacting their utility provider, dreading the stress it might bring.

The survey also found that:

40% of people avoid contacting customer service altogether as they think it’s too stressful

67% of Brits would ditch a provider over consistently poor service

32% have avoided switching due to the perceived hassle of changing provider

26% fear they could end up with an even worse service if they switch

Alongside the Break-Up Helpline, today UW is launching a quiz for people to find out what kind of relationship they really have with their current provider. Created with top relationship expert, Sarah Louise Ryan, the quiz can help people decide if it’s time to call it quits — or if they should stick it out.

By doing the quiz people can learn their relationship types and attachment styles - whether that’s The Commitment-Phobe who avoid long contracts, The Love at First Sight who is quick to fall for the wrong match, or even The Wandering Eye who is never fully satisfied.

Sarah Louise Ryan, Dating and Relationship Expert, said: “You might not think your love life has anything to do with your energy, broadband, or mobile provider - but think again. The way you approach dating could actually say a lot about how you handle your utilities. This playful quiz helps you uncover your relationship style while also figuring out what you really need from a provider - because whether it’s love or a lasting connection, the right match makes all the difference.”

Robyn Hyde, Customer Director at Utility Warehouse, added: “Too many people are stuck in frustrating relationships with their suppliers, left on hold for hours, battling unhelpful chatbots and struggling to get the service they deserve. This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to make the move and break free from bad customer service. Our break-up helpline is ready with friendly, practical advice on how to to switch to a supplier that really cares.”

Utility Warehouse was recently named as a Which? Recommended Provider for Energy Companies 2025 after scoring full marks for overall customer service.