Upcoming 2025 Stamp Duty changes: Money-saving tips for homebuyers

Chediston Place, Halesworth

Significant changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) rates are set to take effect on 31st March 2025, impacting homebuyers in the UK. Stamp duty is a tax paid by property buyers on purchases above certain thresholds, with the amount varying, based on the property's value.

The temporary SDLT thresholds introduced in September 2022 will come to an end, potentially increasing the cost of moving home for many.

These changes are part of the government's strategy to address housing market challenges and promote economic stability.

Jason Blunden, Managing Director of Evolve Financial Solutions, explains: “There is limited time to get the full benefit of these higher stamp duty thresholds. Interest rates are reducing and with that, the cost of mortgages is reducing too, so with this combination, now is the best time to buy.”

The Elms development in Woolpit, Suffolk

Hopkins Homes, East Anglia’s largest housebuilder and part of the untypical group, encourages home seekers to act quickly. From 31st March 2025, the nil-rate threshold for all buyers will drop from £250,000 to £125,000. For first-time buyers, the threshold will decrease from £425,000 to £300,000, and the maximum property value eligible for first-time buyer relief will drop from £625,000 to £500,000.

These changes are particularly significant for first-time buyers. Currently, no stamp duty is paid on homes up to £425,000. However, after 31st March 2025, this nil-rate threshold will drop to £300,000. Additionally, for properties priced between £300,001 and £500,000, first-time buyers will incur a 5% stamp duty on the portion above £300,000. This stepped increase could substantially impact affordability for those trying to enter the property market.

For example, a first-time buyer purchasing a £400,000 property before the deadline would pay no stamp duty. After March 2025, they would face a £5,000 tax bill (5% on the £100,000 above the £300,000 threshold), representing a significant additional cost.

These changes also affect general homebuyers; any property purchased for more than £125,000 will attract stamp duty charges after March 2025.

Duncan Jackson, Regional Managing Director of untypical’s East Anglia region, emphasises the urgency for all homebuyers to act now: "These upcoming stamp duty changes could add thousands to your home-buying costs. The current SDLT rates offer valuable opportunities for first-time buyers looking to get on the ladder and existing homeowners seeking to move.”

However, time is of the essence, as Jackson explains: “Given the length of the home buying process, those considering a purchase must start their journey as soon as possible to take full advantage of the current, more affordable rates before they disappear on 31st March 2025."

With the average property purchase taking 12-16 weeks to complete, all buyers should consider starting their home search well in advance of the deadline. To avoid higher SDLT costs, purchases need to be completed by 31st March 2025.

Jackson adds that: "the housing industry is committed to supporting buyers through this transition by offering guidance and a range of properties to suit various needs and budgets. It's important for all potential buyers to understand these changes and how they might affect their property journey."