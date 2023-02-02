Consumer groups warn the rise could push some people over the edge as one in five customers are already struggling to pay

Water bills in England and Wales will see the biggest increase in almost 20 years from April.

The average household bill will see annual bills rise to £448 on average, industry body Water UK has said. The 7.5% increase would see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average - an increase of 8p per day or an average £31 more on last year’s charges.

Consumer groups have warned the rise could prove the tipping point for some, with one in five customers already struggling to pay. But Water UK argued that water bills remained lower in real terms than they were a decade ago and said this year’s increase reflected higher energy costs, with water firms using around 2% of the nation’s electricity.

Firms were set to invest a further £70 billion to “eliminate harm” from storm overflows and increase water supplies by building new reservoirs and national water transfer schemes, it said.

The industry body added that it is “acutely aware of the impact of price rises on lower income and vulnerable customers” and had recently increased the level of support it offers by more than £200 million.

Water bills in England and Wales will rise by 7.5% from April (Photo: Adobe)

Water UK director of policy Stuart Colville said: “With an average increase of around 60p a week, most customers will again see a below-inflation increase in their water bill. However, we know that any increase is unwelcome, particularly at the moment. That is why companies are also releasing an extra £200 million to help those that may be struggling.

“Anyone with worries should contact their water company or go to supportontap.org for advice, and it’s worth remembering that water companies will never cut anyone off, or make them use a prepayment meter.

“Next year’s bills will support what is already the highest level of investment on record, with a further £70 billion set to be spent over coming years on building new reservoirs and ending overflows into rivers.”

‘More uncertainty for struggling households’

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said regional variations and factors - such as whether a customer is metered and how much water they use - meant some households could face rises significantly above – or below – the average. It also said the postcode lottery of social tariff schemes meant many customers who cannot afford their bill “slip through the net”.

CCW chief executive Emma Clancy said: “Water is essential for all of us so no-one should be worried about being able to afford their bill. These increases will bring more uncertainty to struggling households at a time when they can’t be certain they will get the help they need. Low-income households need immediate relief and the long-term security of knowing their water bill will be affordable.

“It’s not fair that struggling households face a postcode lottery when it comes to getting help with their bill – that’s why we urgently need a new water affordability scheme that provides consistent support based on people’s needs.”

Jess Cook, water poverty lead at National Energy Action (NEA), said social tariffs are “essential” for low-income households, and “discounted bills can stop the most vulnerable from cutting back or running up debt when they can ill afford to do so”.

She added: “The current postcode lottery means where you live affects what you pay and what support you receive, and the Secretary of State, Therese Coffey, has suggested that fixing this is not one of her top priorities.