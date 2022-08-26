Energy bills will rocket from October when Ofgem’s new energy price cap comes into force

So, with predictions of a difficult winter ahead of us, what can you do to slash your energy bills?

NationalWorld has sought out some of the best tips for how to cut your costs.

Gas prices have been driven up because Russia is a key producer of the fossil fuel (image: Adobe)

Energy bills quick wins

Learn how to read your meter

Knowing what type of meter or meters you have for electricity and/or gas and how to read them can help you to save money.

For example, if you have an E7 or E10 meter that gives you a day and night rate for your power, you could save money by using your appliances at ‘off peak’ times when energy demand is lower.

Currently, the National Grid is believed to be drawing up plans to financially incentivise consumers to move their energy usage away from peak times.

A smart energy meter, used to monitor gas and electricity use (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, households with smart meters can see a breakdown of their energy usage and how much it costs - statistics that can help you to identify ways you could cut your bills.

If you do not have a smart meter, it is worth taking regular meter readings so your energy supplier can give you more accurate bills - something that could also save you money.

To find out how to read your meter properly, you can read this NationalWorld guide about taking readings.

Turn off your devices

It’s the bit of advice we’re always given but forget to follow.

According to the Energy Saving Trust - an independent organisation that promotes energy efficiency and sustainable energy use - turning devices like TVs and games consoles off completely rather than leaving them on standby could save you £55 a year.

Properly turning off your TV could save you a lot of money off your annual bill (image: Adobe)

This estimate, and all the other estimates from the organisation included in this article, are based on the new energy price cap.

Watch your shower time

Keeping your shower time to four minutes - the equivalent of a long pop song - could also lop money off your annual bill.

By doing this and ditching one bath per week, you could stand to save yourself £35 per person in your household, the Energy Saving Trust says.

If you’re lucky enough to own a gym membership, you could maximise this saving by showering after your workout or swim.

Keep tabs on your appliances

Appliances, especially ‘wet’ ones like dishwashers and washing machines, are notorious for burning through energy.

The Energy Saving Trust reckons you could shave £28 off your annual energy bill by keeping your washes to 30-degrees and reducing the number you do per week by one.

If you have a dishwasher it also recommends only running it once it’s full.

Draught excluders can get rid of those pesky jets of cold air and save you money at the same time (image: Adobe)

Draught proofing

Getting rid of jets of cold air you often feel coming through windows and doors could mean you’re less likely to need your heating on.

And that could save you a lot of money, according to Norton Finance.

It says draught proofing your home using specialist excluders could save you £215 over five years - and can cost only £3 to do.

With this hack, getting it done professionally is likely to be more effective.

However, this would cost the average two-bed flat occupant an estimated £110 (with the Energy Saving Trust saying the average annual saving on energy bills could amount to £55) and the average three-bed semi-detached occupant £240 (with a £95 annual saving).

So, opting for the professional route means you will make a greater saving over the longer-term - but you won’t immediately save money.

Get to know your boiler

Two quick changes you can make to your boiler could save you more than £300 a year, according to heating experts.

Heating Hub - an energy efficiency advisory firm - recommends turning down your flow temperature to save money.

This setting regulates how hot water is when it exits your boiler on its way to your radiators.

While it doesn’t change the temperature of your home in itself, it alters the speed at which it warms up.

A steamy flue can mean your boiler’s flow temperature is set too high (image: Getty Images)

According to Heating Hub, most condensing combi boilers in the UK have never been shifted from their factory setting - around 80C - meaning they are unlikely to be operating at their peak efficiency.

If you see steam coming out of the flue outside your home, it’s a sign that your flow temperature is turned up too high.

By turning down this heat setting, your boiler can recycle more heat back into the water it’s heating up rather than ejecting it outside through your flue.

Another trick with your boiler is to turn off its pre-heat function.

This mechanism keeps a small amount of water hot in case you need hot water at a moment’s notice.

While turning it off means it will take longer for the water to heat up for your shower or washing up, Heating Hub estimates it could reduce your gas usage by between 5% to 10%.

Medium-to-long term energy bill savings

These hacks will all require professional work and so you will not make an instant saving on your energy bills.

Instead, you will be likely to see positive results in your energy bills over a longer-term period.

Invest in insulation

Better insulating your home means you will lose less heat in colder months, and will therefore not need to reach for the thermostat as often.

Better insulation means you won’t need to reach for the thermostat as often (image: Adobe)

There are two types of insulation the Energy Saving Trust recommends:

Cavity wall insulation

According to the organisation, a third of the heat lost from an uninsulated home passes through the walls.

If you’ve got a cavity in your wall - a standard building practice that’s a feature in most UK homes - you can fill it with insulation that’ll stop heat escaping like this.

While it will set you back around £1,200 if you live in a standard three-bed semi-detached house, you could stand to save £285 per year.

For a bigger four-bed detached house, the cost could be in the region of £2,500 and might see you save £480 per year.

If you live in a flat, you will have to run the project by your fellow flat owners or the building’s landlord, but it is likely to have a better cost-to-annual savings ratio.

Loft insulation will have a long-term benefit on your energy bills (image: PA)

Loft insulation

The Energy Saving Trust estimates that a quarter of the heat from an uninsulated home is lost out of the roof space.

Getting at least 270mm of insulation into your loft will therefore help to reduce your energy bills.

But don’t expect a dramatic overnight saving.

For a standard three-bed semi-detached house, it’ll cost roughly £465 but will only deliver a £25 annual saving.

If you have a four-bed detached property, the cost could be £1,100 and will only deliver an average saving of £40 per year.

If you live in a flat that’s not on the top floor, or is but hasn’t got a pitched roof with loft space above it, you will have to rely on those living above and below you for insulation.

Solar panels

Being less reliant on fossil fuels means you will be better shielded from the kinds of price shocks we’re currently seeing on global energy markets.

But investing in things like solar panels carries a large up-front cost, meaning it’s a measure many people will be unable to afford.

If you can do it, the Energy Saving Trust says a typical solar panel installation will set you back £6,500.