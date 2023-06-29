The Ofgem energy price cap is set to supersede the government’s energy price guarantee from 1 July, with energy prices set to go down for UK households

The Ofgem energy price cap is set to take over from the government’s energy price guarantee from Saturday (1 July), with energy bills set to go down as a result.

With costs for a typical household set to fall from the equivalent of £2,500 a year to £2,074, gas and electricity costs should fall by around £35 a month on average. It comes as wholesale energy prices have plummeted back towards last year’s levels having spiked as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The news is set to be welcomed by bill payers up and down the country, who are still in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s. Inflation - which was initially driven up by soaring energy bills - remains high, whilst rising interest rates have significantly hiked mortgage costs for homeowners.

But ahead of the switch to a cheaper rate on 1 July, experts - including Martin Lewis - have urged consumers to submit meter readings to their suppliers. By doing so, they say people could save money as energy providers will know exactly what their usage was under the energy price guarantee rates.

So, how do you take a meter reading - and how can you submit it to your supplier? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is it important to take meter readings?

Taking meter readings is a crucial way of keeping on top of your energy usage and bills, particularly if you do not have a smart meter. By giving your provider regular updates of your gas and electricity usage, your bill could become more accurate - meaning you will be charged no more or no less than you should be.

While not being charged enough may sound appealing in this era of rocketing household bills, it is likely to mean you face a much larger bill down the line. This can create issues if you have to carefully control your cashflow.

Not all homes have smart meters (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Meter readings are also vital for when you move into or out of a property, as the energy company will be able to work out how much of your home’s energy usage is down to you. Almost all energy providers accept readings over the phone, but many have websites or apps you can put them into.

In March 2022 ahead of ‘Bleak Friday’ - the day when energy bills soared 54% under the Ofgem cap - phone lines were jammed at many suppliers as thousands of people scrambled to submit their meter readings. So, it may be better to submit your readings online.

How do you take a gas meter reading?

How to take a meter reading depends on the type of meter you have. Citizens Advice has identified three principal types of meter you may find in your gas cupboard. These are:

Digital metric meter: has an electronic or digital display that brings up five numbers then a decimal point, followed by some more numbers. You should only record the numbers before the decimal point.

has an electronic or digital display that brings up five numbers then a decimal point, followed by some more numbers. You should only record the numbers before the decimal point. Digital imperial meter: again, this meter has an electronic or digital display. But it will only show four black or white numbers and two red ones. Only record the first four numbers and ignore the ones in red.

again, this meter has an electronic or digital display. But it will only show four black or white numbers and two red ones. Only record the first four numbers and ignore the ones in red. Dial meter: this type of meter has four or more dials carrying numbers from zero to nine. The different dials move in the opposite direction to the ones next to it, so be sure to check whether they’re going clockwise or anticlockwise before reading them. You should then read the dials from left to right, ignoring large dials or red ones. If the pointer is in the middle of two numbers, write down the lower number. And if it’s between nine and zero, write down nine.

If you’re still unsure, your supplier will usually inform you of the criteria it is looking for in a reading.

How do you take an electricity meter reading?

Electricity meters are similar to gas meters, with the dial meter being a common type that’s read in exactly the same way as a gas dial meter (see above). But the other types of electricity meter have subtle differences:

Single rate digital meter: this kind of meter has an electronic or digital display containing five numbers in black or white, and a further set of numbers in red. When reading the meter, write down the first five numbers and ignore the ones in red.

this kind of meter has an electronic or digital display containing five numbers in black or white, and a further set of numbers in red. When reading the meter, write down the first five numbers and ignore the ones in red. Two rate digital meter: if you have a tariff that’s split into day and night rates (night ones often being cheaper), you might have a ‘dual rate’ meter. This will give you two sets of numbers. One will be labelled either as ‘low’ or ‘night’ and shows how many units of cheaper electricity you’ve used. The other will be labelled as ‘normal’ or ‘day’ and gives you the number of standard-price electricity units you’ve used. To read this kind of meter, take the numbers from both rows (being sure to record which is which) and ignore any numbers that come up in red.

if you have a tariff that’s split into day and night rates (night ones often being cheaper), you might have a ‘dual rate’ meter. This will give you two sets of numbers. One will be labelled either as ‘low’ or ‘night’ and shows how many units of cheaper electricity you’ve used. The other will be labelled as ‘normal’ or ‘day’ and gives you the number of standard-price electricity units you’ve used. To read this kind of meter, take the numbers from both rows (being sure to record which is which) and ignore any numbers that come up in red. Two rate single display meter: the other type of electricity meter with two different rates has a single digital screen that flicks through different rate readings in a cycle or has a button you can press to scroll through them. Write down the numbers you’re given (your supplier will tell you how many numbers you’ll need for a reading) and be sure to get both sets of readings.

How do you take a smart meter reading?

Usually, you won’t need to submit smart meter readings because they automatically go through to your supplier. The only times you need to give a reading is if:

You’ve just switched supplier

You switch provider and they say they can’t connect to your meter (can happen with older smart meters)

Electricity meters can have day and night rates if you’re on a dual tariff (image: PA)

When your smart meter is installed, it comes with an ‘in-home display’ (IHD) or a ‘smart energy monitor’ that allows you to track your energy usage. But it also comes with a meter that’s fixed to a wall.

If you need to read this device for a gas reading, follow the instructions on the Citizens Advice website. If you need to read this device for an electricity reading, follow the instructions on this page from the Citizens Advice website.

How do you submit a meter reading?

As we have already mentioned, you can submit a meter reading online. Usually, you can do so by visiting the account section of your supplier’s website and putting in the relevant digits. But, in case you’re not website savvy, NationalWorld has listed the six largest suppliers’ phone numbers so you can submit a reading over the phone: