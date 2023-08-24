Household energy bills will still be some 44% higher than they were two years ago, if expert forecasts prove to be correct

Ofgem is set to announce the new level of the energy price cap this week, with experts predicting gas and electricity prices will drop once again.

Set to come in from October, the energy regulator’s announcement will be the first since energy bills came down significantly in July. Back then, the upper limit fell from £2,500 a year for a typical household under the energy price guarantee to £2,074 under the price cap - a drop equivalent to £35.50 a month.

This reduction hasn’t compensated for the end of the government’s winter energy bills support. Indeed, energy bills are likely to be higher this coming winter than they were last year, according to analysis by the Resolution Foundation. But the reduction in the price cap means some competitive fixed rate deals are starting to return to the market.

While energy bills are generally going down, something that helped inflation fall significantly in July, concerns remain about the volatility of gas and electricity costs. Wholesale prices soared this week over fears that workers at gas export plants in Australia would go on strike - a situation that could have significantly hiked domestic energy bills in 2024 due to the lag between the Ofgem price cap and wholesale energy costs. Fortunately, this scenario has been averted - for now.

So, what can we expect from the next energy price cap announcement - and what will it mean for your bills?

When is the next energy price cap announcement?

Since August 2022, Ofgem has calculated the energy price cap on a quarterly basis. With most households falling onto the limit after the fixed rate market crashed in late 2021, the energy regulator felt compelled to bring in more announcements a year so that falls in energy prices could feed more rapidly into household bills.

This is why we are set to get another price cap announcement on Friday (25 August). It will tell us how much our energy bills will be for the three months between 1 October and 31 December. We will find out the rate of the price cap for the first quarter of 2024 in late November.

Energy bills should fall slightly in October (image: Adobe)

What will the Ofgem energy price cap for October 2023 be?

Energy experts expect there will be another fall in the energy price cap this week. But the anticipated drop is likely to only make a small difference to your energy bills.

Throughout the energy crisis, analysts at Cornwall Insight have routinely predicted the Ofgem energy price cap accurately. Ahead of the next price cap announcement, they expect the new rate to be around £1,926 a year for the average household - a £148 (7%) reduction that will work out as a £12.33 drop in monthly bills.

If correct, it would be the lowest price cap figure for 18-months. This fall will be thanks to a drop in wholesale prices during the period from 19 May to 18 August.

But Ofgem will announce a lower figure due to the fact that it has revised its calculations for how much energy the average UK home uses. Cornwall Insight expects the official announcement to be £1,823. However, this does not mean energy bills will be lower, just that the methodology is different.

The new rate will also still mean energy bills are much higher than they were before the energy crisis. The average annual gas bill in 2021 was £564, while the average electricity bill was £769 per year. Based on Ofgem’s old definition of a typical home’s usage, energy bills will be around 44% (£600) higher than they were two years ago if the rate falls in line with Cornwall Insight’s forecast.

There are also concerns about how much prices could fluctuate over the next year. The threat of strike action at gas plants in Australia hiked wholesale natural gas prices by 72% compared to prices in mid-July. It demonstrates how nervous international energy markets are about supplies.

Cornwall Insight has called on the government to reform energy policy (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Looking ahead to next year, we see how events on the other side of the globe have impacted gas prices and our subsequent price cap predictions. In the same way as we saw wholesale market volatility impact our cap forecasts last year, similar developments risk causing sharp changes in household bills in 2024. The UK’s structural reliance on gas imports means that it is highly susceptible to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market.

“This situation continues to highlight the need for an energy policy that can accommodate the practicalities of a global energy market with support for domestically sourced, sustainable supplies which can help bring stable energy prices for all households.”

Lowrey also called the energy price cap’s future into question. He said: “While a small decrease in October’s bills is to be welcomed, we once again see energy price forecasts far above pre-crisis levels, underscoring the limitations of the price cap as a tool for supporting households with their energy bills. As many, including energy regulator Ofgem have acknowledged, it is essential that the Government explore alternative solutions, such as social tariffs, to ensure stability and affordability for consumers.”