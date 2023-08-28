The research by the British Retail Consortium suggests there may be ‘better news’ for the cost of living crisis

Food inflation has slowed to its lowest rate since September 2022, the latest supermarket prices survey by retailer trade body the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has shown.

According to its BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index, which analysed shelf prices between 1 and 7 August, the rate of food price hikes slowed from 13.4% in July to 11.5% this month. It helped to ease overall shop price inflation from 7.6% to 6.9%.

In practice, the overall inflation figure means a typical shop costs 6.9% more than it did a year ago. An item that would have set you back £1 in the first week of August 2022 now costs an extra 7p, on average. While inflation is slowing, it still means prices are rising - just not as rapidly as they were before.

‘Better news’ on your supermarket shop

The BRC’s latest survey suggests food inflation is continuing to slow year-on-year. Price rises in fresh produce aisles fell from 14.3% to 11.6% - the lowest figure since August 2022 - with decelerating meat and potato prices driving the change.

Meanwhile, ambient food items saw their inflation rate slow from 12.3% to 11.3%. Cooking oils helped to slow the rate, although the BRC said the government’s alcohol duty changes kept inflation higher than it would otherwise have been.

However, despite the overarching food inflation rate slowing compared to 2022, price hikes accelerated marginally month-on-month. August’s prices were 0.6% above July’s, and followed a 0.3% rise the previous month.

Elsewhere in stores, inflation remained static at 4.7%. This figure was below the three-month average rate of 5%. With overall inflation running at 6.9%, according to the BRC, prices are rising at their slowest rate since October 2022.

Helen Dickinson, the BRC’s CEO, said that while the figures were “better news” for shoppers, there continued to be challenges that could see inflation creep up again. “While inflation is on course to continue to fall thanks to retailers’ efforts, there are supply chain risks for retailers to navigate,” she said.