The first UK heatwave of the summer has coincided with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with energy bills still well above their pre-crisis levels

The UK is in the midst of its first heatwave of 2023, with temperatures in some parts of the country having reached the 30s over the past week.

Although the heat is set to dissipate over the weekend, with Met Office yellow warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms issued for England and Wales on Sunday (18 June), there is a good chance that the heat we have seen will return again this summer. The country’s temperature records were broken in 2022 and scientists have already recorded the hottest ever start to the month of June.

At the same time, the UK is in the middle of its worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Most households have seen their spending power fall in the face of record inflation and climbing interest rates.

Energy bills have been one of the drivers of the crisis. While they are set to go down at the end of the month when the new Ofgem energy price cap kicks in, they remain well above the rates people were paying before Covid-19 hit the UK. It means you may well be using your power supply more sparingly than before.

But, in light of the hot weather, how much does it cost to run a fan - and how can you work out how much electricity it will use?

How much does it cost to run a fan?

The amount of electricity a fan uses depends on what type of model you have, as well as the levels of power needed at its different settings.

Small fans are likely to use around five watts, while bigger ones could eat up as much as 100 watts. So, you must first find out how much energy your fan uses to be able to predict how much it will cost to run.

Fans don’t cost as much to use as you might think (image: Adobe)

Say you have a fan whose highest setting is 80 watts - you’ll need to work out what this equates to in kilowatt hours (kWh) (i.e. the number of kilowatts used over 60 minutes - the standard metric for energy pricing in the UK).

To do this, you must divide the wattage by 1,000. This will leave you with how many kilowatts-per-hour your fan is burning up. In the case of our 80-watt fan, this figure would be 0.08 if you always use it on its highest setting.

You then want to multiply this figure by how many hours you’re using the fan for. If it’s two hours, it will be 0.16kWh - if it’s nine hours because you’re using it overnight, the figure will be 0.72kWh.

Now you know the maximum amount of power you will be using, you will need to find out how much you pay for each unit of electricity. Under the energy price guarantee, which is due to remain as the maximum bills limit until the end of June, a unit comes to an average price of 34p with a 50p daily standing charge.

When the new Ofgem limit kicks in from 1 July, unit prices will fall to 30p, plus a 53p daily standing charge. You’ll want to multiply these unit prices with the amount of energy your fan has used.

Say your 80-watt fan has run overnight for nine hours this week, it will have cost you 24.5p - almost 3p an hour. If you have to turn it on overnight from next month onwards, it will cost you more than 21.6p - a fraction above 2p an hour.