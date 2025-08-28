Which households have the highest electricity bills in the UK? Energy expert reveals how to cut costs

UK electricity bills have fallen sharply, yet some cities still see household costs far above the national average. Energy Expert explains why this is happening and how consumers can make the most of current lower rates.

UK households are finally seeing relief in energy bills. After surging to £0.526 per kWh in 2022, prices have fallen around 85% to £0.077 per kWh in 2025, reducing the financial strain for many families. Yet regional disparities mean some areas continue to face disproportionately high costs.

Utility Rates reports that between 2020 and 2023, electricity consumption in Great Britain fell by 13%, yet average household electricity bills surged by 74%, illustrating how rising prices, not usage, drove costs.

Cities with the Highest Estimated Annual Electricity Bills (2023)

City Mean Domestic Consumption (kWh) Estimated Annual Bill (£) Chichester 4,472.9 379.52 Winchester 4,328.3 367.25 St Albans 3,967.9 336.67 Cambridge 3,925.2 333.05 Lichfield 3,868.1 328.20 Stirling 3,848.7 326.56 Salford 3,686.4 312.79 Bath & North East Somerset 3,672.5 311.61 Oxford 3,668.6 311.28 Milton Keynes 3,660.1 310.56

Why Some Households Pay More

Factors include higher average consumption, older housing stock with poor insulation, and regional supply infrastructure costs. Homes with electric heating or larger properties typically see higher bills.

Household Hack: Smart EV Charging to Cut Costs

Households with electric vehicles can reduce bills by scheduling EV charging during off-peak hours. Many suppliers offer discounted night-time rates, potentially saving £100–£200 annually. Smart chargers or apps allow users to automatically start charging when electricity is cheapest, avoiding peak-hour costs.

Practical Advice for Consumers

Shop for Fixed-Rate Tariffs: Lock in lower rates before potential October increases.

Lock in lower rates before potential October increases. Improve Home Efficiency: Seal drafts, upgrade insulation, and install smart meters to monitor usage.

Seal drafts, upgrade insulation, and install smart meters to monitor usage. Use Appliances Strategically: Run dishwashers, washing machines, and EV chargers during off-peak hours.

“While UK electricity prices have fallen significantly from the 2022 crisis peak, regional differences remain striking. Households in Chichester, Winchester, and Cambridge face annual bills well above the national average, driven by higher consumption and older housing stock. Our data shows that even with reduced usage, bills in these areas can be 20–30% higher than in regions with more efficient homes.

Consumers now have a strategic opportunity: the current Ofgem price cap of £1,720 offers a window to secure savings via fixed-rate tariffs before winter volatility returns. Pairing this with practical energy-saving measures, such as smart thermostats, improved insulation, and appliance scheduling, can reduce bills by 10–15% annually.

Electric vehicle owners can also leverage off-peak charging programs to lower costs, a step often overlooked. Combining these tactics with annual plan reviews ensures households stay ahead of price swings and make the most of deregulated market options. By actively managing both consumption and tariff choice, consumers can achieve substantial savings while mitigating exposure to future wholesale market volatility. Now is the time to act, as those who lock in favorable fixed rates and adopt efficient habits are best positioned to navigate the unpredictable energy landscape,” says Energy Expert, Matt Oberlefrom Utility Rates.