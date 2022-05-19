UK interest rates have reached their highest level in 40 years

On 18 May, the Bank of England announced that interest rates had risen to 9%, their highest level since 1982.

With inflation on the rise and expected to peak at 10% by the end of the year, many homeowners are left wondering how this will affect them.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been growing fears that the UK is set for another recession, with soaring living costs hitting households hard.

The last time the UK entered a prolonged recession in 2008, house prices crashed, leaving many homeowners in negative equity.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the housing market will crash in 2022.

How much does it cost to buy a house in the UK?

Buying a house in the UK is challenging, with latest figures showing that house prices in England increased by 9.9% in the year to March 2022.

There are growing fears of a housing market crash in the UK (Pic: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The average house price in England is £297,534, leaving many first time buyers priced out of the market, even if they have a stable income.

Low interest rates have also made borrowing for a mortgage cheaper.

After the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for houses.

Halifax described this as a “race for space” where people who lived in the city moved to the countryside.

Will the housing market crash in 2022?

There is growing speculation that the housing market could crash in 2022.

High interest rates coupled with the cost of living crisis has seen households squeezed as they try to afford rising energy and fuel costs.

The Bank of England has predicted that inflation in the UK will hit 10% by the end of 2022.

However, despite this, house prices have risen consistently for 10 months, making it the longest steady price increase for six years.

Low mortgage rates are still driving the market, but there is concern that soaring inflation will increase mortgage rates and put buyers off.

Lloyds Banking Group have predicted that house prices will retain their current market value, but growth throughout 2022 will stay at around 1%.

If the UK goes into recession will house prices go down?

When a country goes into recession, house prices will inevitably fall.

With higher cost of living and risk of unemployment, many prospective buyers will be unable to purchase a home, or even start planning to.

Recessions also bring much uncertainty, meaning banks are often reluctant to lend.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), during the house market crash of 2008, the average UK house price dropped by 15%.

What happened during the 2008 housing crisis?

In 2008, the UK went into a recession and the house market collapsed.

The recession was caused in part by banks lending mortgages to people who were unable to pay them.

Staff from Lehman Brothers leave their offices in London, 2008 (Pic: Getty Images)

Overnight banks went bust, with big names such as the Royal Bank of Scotland having to be bailed out by taxpayers.

Between 2008 and 2009 the average UK house price dropped by 15%.