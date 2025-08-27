One in three guests decline wedding invites due to affordability concerns

From first dates to wedding days, a new survey by HSBC UK of 2,000 adults has shed light on how couples navigate finances.

Three-quarters of couples (75%) said financial compatibility is an important factor in their relationship, a figure that rises to 84% among 25- to 34-year-olds, suggesting younger couples are more mindful of money when building a future together.

More than half of couples (58%) admitted they have argued about money, with Gen Z the most likely to clash over cash (71%).

Over a third of Britons (36%) spend between £50 and £100 on a first date, with Londoners leading the way as the nation’s biggest spenders.

When it comes to weddings, nearly half of 25- to 34-year-olds (48%) confessed they have turned down a wedding invitation because of the cost.

With finances so deeply intertwined with romance, the survey highlights the growing importance of open conversations about money - whether splitting the bill on a first date or planning a life together.

“This research reveals opportunities for better financial communication. Money talks aren’t just about budgeting – they are about trust, priorities and building a future together,” says Carl Watchorn, Head of Customer Propositions.

“But many people still struggle to bring finances into the conversation, even as life gets more expensive. Breaking that silence earlier can make a real difference to couples’ wellbeing.”