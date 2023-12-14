This woman loves pink so much she has decorated every room in her home in a Barbie 80s theme - and she dresses all in pink too

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet the pink-obsessed woman who loves the colour so much she has spent more than £15k creating an 80s Barbie-themed house – and says she loves to dress to match her home too.

Hannah Dahl, age 28, was considering how to decorate her home when she painted the wall pink and had an “epiphany”. She said the colour made her feel “safe” and inspired her to turn the rest of her house into a life-sized dolls house. Also a lover of the famous Mattel toy, she spent a year creating a whimsical, Barbie inspired design for every room in her home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her love for pink is also replicated in her dress sense and she loves wearing princess dresses and vintage outfits to match her house. Dahl, an interior designer and freelance content creator, said: “I grew this huge love for pink. Pink - it’s more than just a colour. When I dress up I love to match my home. It's so much more fun being confident. She added: “I love finding and wearing vintage, princess gowns and punk princess. It feels so me. It’s such a powerful colour. It makes you feel so good and comforted.”

Hannah Dahl, aged 28, is obsessed with pink and has transformed her home into a Barbie inspired real life doll house. She also likes to dress all in pink. Photo by SWNS.

Dahl had always loved pink and Barbie growing up but became obsessed with the colour while experimenting with paint shades. She continued: “I was painting my walls a bunch of different colours – trying them out. I painted the walls pink and had an epiphany – it brought out my inner child. I thought ‘this colour is making me feel safe’. I had this idea to make the pink life-sized dolls house.”

Dahl found an apartment in Los Angeles, California, United States, in July 2021 and spent a year transforming it – finding unique items such as vintage mirrors and dressers sourced from social media, eBay, Etsy and estate sales. She estimates she spent more than £15k (around $20k) doing it up – and then rented the place out as a location for photoshoots. She said: “I put my heart and soul into it. I love mixing all things pink with shabby chic and 80s furniture.”

Earlier this year, however, Dahl decided relocate to be closer to family and moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma, which meant leaving her pink palace behind. She bought a two-bedroom property with eight acres in August 2023 and is now painting every room pink and sourcing vintage finds – such as a heart shaped bath tub. She has the full help and support of her fiancé, Spencer Ross, 30, a bike technician.

Advertisement

Advertisement