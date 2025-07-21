Relationship expert reveals 17% of Gen Z Brits have used AI to plan a date

Dating

As AI weaves deeper into our personal lives, a new kind of relationship assistant is taking over: one that never sleeps, never panics, and always knows the perfect date idea.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A global survey found that 17% of UK Gen Z have asked AI to help plan a date, while 15% have used it for relationship advice, more than double the rate of their Millennial counterparts. According to data from TDM Agency, 3 in 5 Brits under 30 are now open to AI-assisted matchmaking.

From suggesting quirky first date ideas to writing the perfect message, young Britons are embracing AI as a quiet wingman. But are they also outsourcing the emotional learning curve that comes with real connection?

What Are Young Brits Using AI For?

1. Planning Better Dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI tools like ChatGPT or Replika are helping Gen Z brainstorm thoughtful, low-pressure date ideas based on shared interests: everything from cheese-tasting walks in Shoreditch to retro arcade nights in Leeds.

2. Crafting Conversations

Need help asking someone out or following up after a good date? Many singles now use AI for flirty openers or ghost-proof replies that keep things flowing smoothly.

3. Emotional Translation

Whether it’s setting boundaries, expressing affection, or handling difficult topics, young people are turning to AI to find emotionally intelligent ways of saying what they really mean.

4. Writing Romantic Gestures

Poems, playlists, anniversary captions: AI is the go-to for digital love letters when the right words just won’t come.

How to Use AI in Dating Without Losing Yourself

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using AI for love doesn’t have to feel robotic. If done right, it can empower people to communicate better. TDM Agency recommends a few key principles:

Use it as a co-pilot, not a proxy – Personalise any message to reflect your voice and real feelings.

– Personalise any message to reflect your voice and real feelings. Be honest – If an AI helped craft a particularly heartfelt message, acknowledge it.

– If an AI helped craft a particularly heartfelt message, acknowledge it. Save AI for support, not conflict – When things get tricky, authenticity matters most.

– When things get tricky, authenticity matters most. Treat it like training wheels – Let AI help you gain confidence, but don’t skip the work of learning emotional skills yourself.

What’s Next for AI in UK Dating?

TDM Agency predicts:

AI integrations built directly into dating apps (e.g. auto-drafted replies or date planning)

Labels for AI-assisted messages as standard practice

A cultural swing back toward “slow dating” and face-to-face authenticity

Ongoing debates around transparency and emotional consent in digital spaces

“AI is the quiet dating partner no one talks about, but a growing number of Gen Z are inviting it into their relationships. Whether it’s asking for advice, writing that tricky text, or coming up with creative date ideas, AI offers an emotionally low-risk way to build confidence and communicate more smoothly.

For people dealing with anxiety or a lack of experience, that can be incredibly helpful. But the danger lies in over-relying on tech to do the emotional heavy lifting. Dating is about connection, growth, and showing up as your authentic self. If AI is doing all the talking, what happens when you finally meet in person?

There’s also a consent issue. If someone believes they’re getting to know you, but it’s really a chatbot doing the work, that can blur ethical lines, especially when trust is so key to a romantic connection. AI should support human relationships, not replace the learning, vulnerability, and nuance they require,” says Relationship Expert, Liam Turnbull from TDM Agency.

As AI gets more involved in love, new rules of engagement are urgently needed.