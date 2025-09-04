Restaurant and hotel review of The Bower House in Shipston-on-Stour in the Cotswolds that’s a weekend break destination near Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon with a chef formerly at Michelin-starred Simpsons in Edgbaston

There are some places so good that they spoil you for anywhere else. Steeped in elegance with scrumptious souffles and fine foods, I visited The Bower House in the north Cotswolds, an hour from Birmingham fresh from it winning Restaurant of the Year at the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards in March.

The Bower House is a restaurant with rooms, nestled in the charming market town of Shipston-on-Stour. It has an acclaimed chef, formerly of Birmingham’s Michelin-starred Simpson’s in Edgbaston, in charge of the kitchen too.

It’s a Warwickshire hideaway where grand Georgian buildings line the streets, red, white and blue bunting flutters overhead and there’s a flourishing High Street of independent boutiques and charity shops to browse. The journey out there from Birmingham is through stunning Warwickshire countryside, past Stratford Upon Avon.

If you come at the right time to Shipston, you can even catch the annual Wool Fair or Midsummer Festival. In fact, it has the look and feel of one of the quaint old English villages seen in TV show Midsomer Murders.

The Bower House is in Shipston-on-Stour | The Bower House

Even though it’s home to only 5,800 people, the town is overflowing with country pubs and wine bars. There’s even an excellent award-winning Micro Pub – Thirst Edition in Church Street. It’s in the rather lovely-named Shakespeare branch of CAMRA, but then it is only 10 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Cosy and elegant rooms at The Bower House

I find The Bower house in a quaint corner of the main street with old Georgian windows and a turquoise sign that looks inviting. Inside, there’s a cosy, friendly atmosphere in the café bar and I’m quickly shown to my room, all five of which are through a separate locked door and above the restaurant.

I’m staying in room number one at the front of this Grade II listed building. It’s got old-style, vintage charm but with modern facilities. Home interiors are like those you see in a fancy magazine or at a celebrity's vintage inspired home in Vogue.

Huge bathroom for a room at The Bower House in Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire | Alison Brinkworth

My bathroom is huge, bigger than even the decent-sized bedroom, and features a glorious roll top bath placed perfectly in front a painting, to peruse over as you soak. It’s a hard choice between that and the big monsoon shower, but both have luxury toiletries by Ila.

Munching into the jar of freshly-baked biscuits, I find it easy to unwind on the big comfy bed that sinks into me, but then the whole place has a lovely ease. The Bower House makes you feel like you’re staying at a friend’s(very lush) place in the country. It’s unbelievable value with rooms from £115 a night.

Original art and antiques are everywhere at The Bower House. Around the bedrooms, halls and used to great effect in the sumptuous restaurant.

Bedroom number one at The Bower House in Shipston-on-Stour | The Bower House

Food review of The Bower House restaurant

Amid wooden beams and panelled walls, the dining room is its forte and looks even more stunning as night falls and candles flicker in the historic surroundings of this 75-seater restaurant.

There’s an exposed brick wall filled with paintings and terracotta plant pots everywhere. The Bower House owner Andrew Knight opened the restaurant in early 2017 on the basis that “we all want a beautiful, welcoming room to sit in and to be served good food with warmth and understated attention”. Well, he’s got that down to a tee.

Food is the main draw for The Bower House with its menu attracting diners from far and wide. No wonder as award-winning Leo Kattou, the former head chef of Simpsons in Edgbaston, who reached the finals of MasterChef The Professionals is in charge of the kitchen.

It’s not particularly expensive either with a five course tasting menu for £60 and a wine pairing with that for £32, or fine wine pairing for £60. Souffles are its speciality so I tell myself I must save room for dessert.

The Bower House team in Shipston on Stour with their award for Best Restaurant in the Midlands in March 2025 | The Bower House

There’s plenty of choice for drinks and I’m impressed that they let you have fine wines by the glass, due to special preservation system they use that doesn’t limit you to buying a whole bottle. Beers are distinctive too with Victoria Malaga Lager, Lawless and a Purity Brewing Session IPA all on draught for £6.

A la carte menu at The Bower House

On the a la carte menu, starters range from £11 to £14, from beef tartine to heritage tomato salad. I picked the Brixham Crab Risotto that’s creamy and lifted by pieces of charred cauliflower and sea herbs. My guest plumps for the Norfolk quail with Jerusalem artichoke. There’s three tender pieces with hazelnut pesto and a lip-licking gravy.

For the mains, there’s meatier choices “from the BBQ” of Dry-aged Gloucester steaks, ribeye or fillet, for £31-33 that come with triple-cooked chips, caramelised onions, green salad and Madeira sauce. My guest plumped for a steak that was juicy with a lovely caramelisation of the meat - high quality from local producers.

I stole one of his big, long perfectly rectangular chips and its fluffy potato and crispy coating made me wish I’d picked those instead of new potatoes. They are the sort of chunky chips you dream about.

Instead, I’d opted for the South Coast Lamb that was also on the tasting menu. It’s packed with flavour from black garlic, barbecued aubergine and unusually combined with tomatoes. A crisp tart adds texture in a satisfying dish that makes a refreshing change from regular roast lamb offerings.

Chunky chips and steak, left, at The Bower House restaurant Shipston on Stour and the lamb main course, right. | Alison Brinkworth

There’s a choice of puddings from Apricot Mille-Feuille to Rum Baba but it’s got to be the Cherry Bakewell Souffle for me with almond ice cream at £13. I’d just missed out on the Lemon Meringue Souffle for summer but I wasn’t disappointed. The smell alone had my mouth watering. It was airy, sweet with divine flavours and the perfect end to a meal.

My guest opted for the Honey Parfait at £11 that had notes of Earl Grey, came with a kind of biscuity crumble, orange sauce and browned figs for a lighter, tasty choice.

We lapped up every crumb of the meal that really is distinctive and delicious, but most of all has the quality of a high-end restaurant.

A Cherry Bakewell Souffle at the The Bower House restaurant in Shipston on Stour | Alison Brinkworth

Breakfast at The Bower House

If you do stay over, breakfast can be taken back in the vintage elegance of the main restaurant or the pretty, light-filled café bar area that feels like a French bistro. It starts a little later than at a hotel, available from 9am.

There’s plenty of choice including porridge, granola, avocado on toast, smoked salmon and smoothies. Along with the Full English or Full Veggie, there’s even early bird cocktails you could add on, like a Mimosa or Breakfast Martinis flavoured with Cointreau gin marmalade and lemon for £12.

Even the Full English breakfast stands out for its flavours from high quality local produce, for everything from the chunky sausage and smoked bacon to fresh eggs. Black pudding too if it’s your kind of thing.

The Bower House restaurant in Shipston on Stour | The Bower House

My guest had big chunky waffles with bacon and maple syrup that felt like a special treat and set him up nicely for the day.

Service

There’s a friendly team at The Bower House who are efficient and I like that it’s not overly starchy in its approach. Everything is taken care of smoothly and with charm to make you feel relaxed.

Rooms are spotlessly clean with a fan and temporary air conditioning unit added to the room during hot weather. The team are eager to do as much to help your stay go well.

Verdict

The Bower House is an unmissable, indulgent joy that’s great value for money. Rooms are classy with timeless chic, the service is friendly and efficient while the superb food is heavenly, but not overly expensive.

Shipson on Stour's charming High Street with The Bower House restaurant with rooms behind | Alison Brinkworth

There’s historic and luxury features at every turn yet easy, relaxed comfort that feels like you’re staying in a friend’s home rather than a hotel. It’s one of the best countryside Cotswolds stays you can get and a sheer delight. I’m already looking forward to when I can go back.

Prices at The Bower House

Starting prices for two people sharing a room are from around £115 through the website https://bower.house or call 01608 66 33 33.

In the restaurant, the a la carte menu has starters priced from £11 to £14, main course dishes for between £20 and £31 including many vegetarian options and desserts for £10-£13. The five course tasting menu costs £60 and a wine pairing with that is £32, or there’s a fine wine pairing for £60.

Find The Bower House Restaurant with rooms at 2-4 Market Place, Shipston On Stour, Warwickshire, CV36 4AG.