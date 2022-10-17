The iconic beauty retailer first launched in the UK in the early 2000s and now its back again

Beauty fans rejoice, one of the best names in beauty , Sephora, has returned to the UK for the first time in almost two decades.

Offering a unique curation of exclusive brands across beauty , skincare, haircare, fragrance and makeup, which you won’t find anywhere else, the brand has been a favourite for French people for years, and now the products are finally coming across to the UK .

So, just what is Sephora, when and where can you shop in the UK, and what is the brand’s history?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Sephora coming to the UK?

Yes, Sephora is coming to the UK. In fact, it is already here. Sephora launched its UK online store and app today (Monday 17 October).

Shoppers will notice that FeelUnique website, which was acquired last year by Sephora, has been rebranded with the synonymous Sephora stripes and their curated collection of exclusive brands.

People who try to go on the FeelUnique website now will also be redirected to the official Sephora website .

Where will Sephora UK stores be?

Sephora will open its first physical UK shop in London in Spring 2023, and more stores are being planned across the country - but details of the locations of these are yet to be announced.

Sylvie Moreau, the brand’s President in Europe and Middle East, told Glamour Magazine that stores will have a new look on the lighter, brighter side of the Sephora famous black and white branding to create a makeup friendly environment.

She also promised that there will also be plenty to delight Gen Z customers: “We design with Gen Z in mind as we see them as our future and we believe the influencing ladder has changed upside down over the last few years.

“This younger generation are extremely knowledgeable and they now influence their mothers and those around them. It’s a big voice.”

A Sephora pop-up shop in London will also open on Thursday 20 October, and offer brand previews, masterclasses and face-time with some visiting brand founders.

Will I be able to buy Sephora online in the UK?

Yes, you can buy Sephora products online right now on the official Sephora website .

Sephora prides itself on recognising the equal importance of both e-commerce and physical retail, and brings together hundreds of beauty brands and services all together both online and in real life.

What brands are available to buy on the Sephora website?

There are various big name brands available on the Sephora website including Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Elemis, Olaplex and Kiehl’s.

What is the history of Sephora?

Sephora is a brand with over 50 years of history. It was first launched as a store in Limoges, France, in 1969.

The brand was visible in the UK back in the 2000s, but it was short-lived. There were about nine physical stores in operation in the UK, which closed down one-by-one by 2005, as the retailer then stepped away from shipping to the UK altogether.

Sylvie Moreau, the brand’s President in Europe and Middle East, told Glamour Magazine : “It’s Sephora 4.0, tailored to the UK market. We feel makeup is underserved here in the UK, so there will be a focus on makeup as well as skincare.”

What will happen to the Feelunique rewards programme?

Some shoppers who had signed up to the Feel Unique rewards programme will be wondering what will happen to their loyalty scheme

Feelunique Rewards will be changing to Sephora Rewards , according to the website.

You’ll still get the same benefits through Sephora which include:

Your vouchers and rewards will be carried over and can still be used

You will still get a special birthday treat, and if you haven’t redeemed yours yet you can still use them when we switch to Sephora Rewards

The brands you love will still be valid, and you can change these brands every six. months

Feelunique beauty box subscription

As the company moves to Sephora, there may be some slight changes with the beauty box subscription . However, it will mostly remain the same.

Changes will include:

New beauty box style, and a new bag

New and exclusive brands available

New packaging

When can I order the Sephora advent calendar 2022?

The Sephora advent calendar is just one of the many great 2022 beauty advent calendars which is available to purchase now.