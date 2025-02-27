A fridge expert has dished up some handy hints to make sure fridge-freezers are not gobbling up unnecessary cash on higher energy bills.

Fridge-freezers cost about £675 a year to run - energy regulator Ofgem estimates the average appliance uses about 2,700kWh of electricity annually, and the current energy price cap is set at 24.86 per kWh.

While one option is to buy a newer, more energy-efficient model, there are ways to make sure your current fridge-freezer is being used as well as it can be.

Expert Salah Sun, the head of product management at Beko UK, a manufacturer of fridge freezers and other home appliances, said: “Many households don't realise just how much their fridge freezer impacts their energy bills. It's crucial to consider both the short and long-term costs when choosing your fridge freezer and maintaining it properly, over its lifetime.”

Money-saving fridge maintenance tips

A damaged door seal forces your appliance to work harder, increasing energy usage, says Mr Sun. He added: "Check your door seals regularly for any signs of wear and tear. A properly sealed fridge freezer is crucial for maintaining optimal temperature and energy efficiency. Damaged door seals need to be avoided, as these seals act as the barrier that separates the cool air that’s inside the appliance with the warmer air that’s outside of it. Once warm air is allowed to enter a fridge freezer through cracks or splits, the appliance will have to start using more power to maintain the temperature that you have the appliance set to.”

Keep your fridge at the ideal temperature of 3-5C. "Using a fridge thermometer can help you find the sweet spot between food safety and energy efficiency," said Mr Sun.

Keep the door shut as much as possible - even when your fridge’s door seals are in tip-top condition, you need to avoid keeping the door open. Mr Sun said: “Cool air will escape, and warm air will enter a fridge every time this happens, which means that the appliance will need to work harder to get the temperature back under control.”

Using glass containers instead of plastic can improve temperature control - as glass is better at absorbing and retaining cold, while avoiding overfilling your fridge allows better air circulation for optimal cooling.

Fridge mistakes

Common habits that could be increasing your energy bills:

Putting hot meals straight into the fridge - this will force your appliance to work much harder to regulate its temperature. "Always let food cool to room temperature first," says Mr Sun. "While many worry about food safety, this practice is perfectly safe and will prevent your fridge from experiencing temperature spikes that increase energy consumption and put the appliance under strain."

Smart food storage practices help your fridge's performance. Mr Sun said: “Always cover food and liquids as uncovered items can put unnecessary strain on your fridge's compressor and increase moisture levels, making it harder for the appliance to maintain consistent temperatures."

Overfilling your fridge - “An overcrowded fridge struggles to circulate cold air effectively," Mr Sun explains. "This means the appliance's fan, compressor and other components have to work harder, using more energy. Leave enough space for air to circulate inside the fridge, for optimal performance and energy efficiency."

Allowing ice build-up - Not all fridge freezers experience ice build-up, especially those with Frost-Free technology. But excess ice can reduce storage space and make the appliance work harder to maintain the right temperature. "Regular defrosting helps to maintain the efficiency of your appliance," says Mr Sun. "Ice build-up acts as an insulator, forcing your appliance to use more energy to keep food cool. Make defrosting part of your regular maintenance routine."

"These simple changes in how you use and maintain your fridge freezer can lead to significant savings over time," Mr Sun adds. "With energy bills remaining a major concern for UK households, making these adjustments could help reduce your annual electricity costs while ensuring your food stays fresher for longer."