Alfresco entertainment for the whole family

Megasketcher Lights Alive

According to Google Trends, search interest in “outdoor toys” has increased by 20% since March, as more families head outdoors to enjoy some much-needed sunshine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with so much choice out there for toys and games, knowing where to start can be a challenge. This year, TOMY has parents covered, with a shortlist of the hottest games on the market – perfect for the whole family to stay entertained during those long summer days, come rain or shine.

Available from a variety of stockists, including Amazon and Smyths, not only are these products great for outdoor entertainment, some are also perfectly suited to travel and indoor play on those inevitable rainy British days.

John Deere Kids Bubble Mower, RRP: £27.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Deere Kids Bubble Leaf Blower Combo

Time to rev up the fun with this new Bubble Mower from John Deere Kids. With no batteries needed, simply unbox, fill up, push and let the bubbles fly. The Bubble Mower also provides mechanical sounds as children play, creating a more realistic mowing experience.

Stockists include: Amazon and Toymaster

John Deere Kids Bubble Leaf Blower Combo, RRP: £27.99

Bubble battles are the new water fight. Get ready to ignite your kids’ imaginations with this exciting new Bubble Leaf Blower from John Deere Kids. Squeeze and push the trigger to release a stream of bubbles for endless outdoor mischief. The Bubble Leaf Blower also comes with a Bubble jerrycan, powering up garden showdowns.

Stockists include: Amazon and Toymaster

5 Up, RRP: £8.00

Stored in a soft, compact pouch, 5 Up is ready to be taken on any adventure. Designed for two to six players, 5 Up is quick and easy for kids, teens and adults to learn, making it a fantastic pick for summer game nights and holidays. The goal is simple: the first player to lose their 10 tokens wins. Just roll the dice and place a token on the corresponding number in the pouch. But it's not that easy! Roll a number that’s already covered? Pick them all up and start again.

Stockists include: Amazon, The Entertainer, Very, and Tinney’s Toys

Megasketcher Lights Alive, RRP: £20.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the classic 1984 art toy, this high-quality drawing board has 632 self-contained dots that light up with the unique pen and roller tool. Perfect for on the go and at home, Lights Alive allows children as young as three to explore their creativity and create eye-catching glow art designs. It also includes a couple of stencils to get those imaginations whirring. Quick to erase, this toy provides hours of fun without any of the waste and mess of typical arts and crafts activities.

Stockists include: Amazon, Smyths, Very, The Entertainer

Band-it Ball, RRP: £5.99

Giving kids hours of physical fun, Band-It Ball isn’t your standard ball. Squeeze and place the bands to create a rugby ball, or flatten and wrap the bands to create a flying disk. Band-it Ball also floats in water, making it great for days out at the beach or in the pool, providing never-ending opportunities for curious minds.

Stockists include: Amazon

Toomies Bluey’s Family Pourers, RRP: £13.49

Great for both indoor and outdoor play, these Bluey-themed bath pourers by Toomies allow children to explore and imagine during bathtime or in the paddling pool.

The officially licensed Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, and Bandit pourers are instantly recognisable to young fans, and put them in charge of imagining new storylines for their favourite characters.

Stockists include: Amazon