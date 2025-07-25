Amazon launches the ultimate Oasis fan destination

Oasis Knebworth longsleeve tee on Amazon's Home of Oasis hub

Amazon announces the launch of the ultimate Oasis fan store on Amazon.co.uk. The hub, filled with exclusive merch, will also see the launch of exclusive and limited-edition CD and Vinyl, and all of the essential items concert-goers need to enjoy this summer’s tour in one convenient shopping destination.

As the ultimate destination for fans this summer, the Oasis homepage on Amazon.co.uk is a one stop shop for all of the essential items to celebrate the band’s long-awaited return to the stage.

Fans can also get their hands on previous tour apparel from the band’s illustrious 30-year history, available exclusively on Amazon.As well as the “Knebworth 1996”, fans can now order the beloved “Be Here Now 1997” dice logo apparel, including t-shirts (in black and white), a long sleeve shirt and a hoodie exclusively on Amazon. This iconic merch design was initially released in celebration of the UK and EU leg of the legendary “Be Here Now” world tour in 1997, and includes the original Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Exeter, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Sheffield, London and Birmingham dates on the back.

As well as the “Knebworth 1996” and “Be Here Now 1997”, over coming months a number of tour-by-tour designs will be rereleased and available exclusively on Amazon. Graphics commemorating 2006’s “North American Tour", 2002’s “Heathen Chemistry”, the Wembley dates from 1997’s “All Around The World” tour, and more, will be available soon.

Oasis Definitely Maybe Illustration tee on Amazon's Home of Oasis hub

To kick off the celebrations, Amazon Music has also curated a special “Oasis REDISCOVER” playlist filled with the biggest hits and cult classics for fans to enjoy ahead of the stadium tour kicking off.

As the summer of 2025 sees the touring return of iconic British artists including Pulp, Gorillaz, Supergrass and Kaiser Chiefs, Amazon Music is celebrating with the launch of the “Brit Summer” playlist. This collection of tracks from British artists that have stood the test of time, alongside the best of recent years including Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Wunderhorse and Sam Fender, celebrates the sounds of British music this summer. Not just an upbeat summer playlist, there will also be a raft of content exclusive to Amazon Music customers throughout “Brit Summer”, including the already released track-by-track BTS reveal from Pulp about their new album and live Curved performance of The Kooks’ classic “Ooh La”, a series of exciting Amazon Originals covers of British classics from the likes of Luvcat (Amazon Music Artist to Watch for 2025), and a raft of exclusive merch and vinyl.

The Oasis merchandise is available globally* on Amazon now.