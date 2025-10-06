Amazon Prime Day: UK’s most-searched deals of 2025 including Labubu and Lego

A new study from marketplace agency Primo reveals the products, brands, and categories capturing the nation’s attention this Prime Day.

While tech dominates, everyday essentials and unexpected indulgences are surging ahead of Amazon’s flagship October sale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As UK shoppers gear up for Amazon Prime Day on 7–8 October 2025, new insights from marketplace agency Primo reveal the products, brands, and categories capturing the nation’s attention.

Analysis of Amazon.co.uk search data, Google UK search volume, and marketplace intelligence tools Helium 10 and AWR shows growing enthusiasm across tech, fashion, home essentials, health and beauty, gaming, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 2025 search data highlights unprecedented interest in the sales event, with 123,000 searches on Amazon for “Prime Day deals 2025” and 776,000 searches on Google UK alone.

Following a four-day Prime sale in July, this year’s two-day event will take place on 7–8 October 2025, running from 00:01 on 7 October until 23:59 on 8 October, giving Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals across Electronics, Kitchen appliances, Home & Garden, Baby products, and Health & Personal Care.

Primo’s research shows that the buzziest searches this year reflect a mix of practical purchases, indulgent treats, and quirky finds across electronics, gaming & entertainment, home & kitchen, fashion, health & beauty, toys & hobbies, and household & pet products.

Tech & Electronics: Kindle Leads a Smart Shopping Surge

Kindle is capturing the most attention this Prime Day with 236,156 searches, showing that UK shoppers are hungry for tech that blends entertainment and convenience. Fire Stick (56,348 searches), iPad (201,018), AirPods (132,494), and iPhone (69,160) follow closely, proving that both streaming and personal gadgets are driving excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart home devices such as Echo, Ring, and Blink are also surging, reflecting shoppers’ appetite for connected living and immersive entertainment upgrades.

Gaming & Entertainment: PS5 Wins the Console Battle

Gaming continues to be a standout category, with PS5 leading the charge at 69,635 searches, comfortably beating Nintendo Switch (37,658) and Xbox (16,258) in the battle of the consoles. Collectibles and pop culture items are also thriving, with Pokémon merchandise (3,035 searches) and Funko figures (3,018 searches) showing that fandom-driven purchases are booming.

Toys & Hobbies: Labubu Dolls Take the Spotlight

This Prime Day, Labubu Dolls are stealing the show, surging in popularity with 30,010 searches, making them one of the fastest-rising trends in the toys and collectibles category. While classics like LEGO (231,365 searches) and Barbie (86,998 searches) continue to dominate, Labubu Dolls are capturing the attention of both young shoppers and collectors, reflecting a growing appetite for unique, fandom-driven play.

Traditional favourites such as Monopoly (17,004 searches) and creative staples like Crayola (7,279 searches) also feature heavily, highlighting how Prime Day shopping blends nostalgia, imaginative play, and gift-buying.

Home & Kitchen: Instant Pot Sparks Appliance Obsession

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instant Pot is the must-have kitchen hero this Prime Day, drawing 15,054 searches from shoppers seeking practical, high-performance appliances. KitchenAid (2,078 searches), Dyson (9,861), and Shark (8,497) follow, revealing strong interest in appliances that make home life easier and more efficient.

Other trending brands include Vitamix, Cuisinart, and Keurig, showing that Prime Day shoppers are balancing premium choices with practical purchases.

Fashion & Footwear: Crocs Lead the Comfort Craze

Comfort is king this Prime Day, with Crocs soaring to 54,125 searches and Skechers (10,811 searches) not far behind. Fashion-forward brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Carhartt also see strong attention, proving shoppers are blending style with reliability.

Health & Beauty: Sol de Janeiro Tops the Self-Care Surge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-care is clearly on the rise, with Sol de Janeiro leading the pack at 35,093 searches. Shoppers are also exploring wellness and skincare favourites such as CeraVe (31,914), Olaplex (15,890), La Roche-Posay (8,727), Nutrafol (5,647), and Neutrogena (3,035).

Oral care and cosmetics like Crest, Oral-B, and Olay also feature prominently, showing that Prime Day is as much about indulgence and personal care as it is about gadgets and fashion.

Household & Pet Products: Swiffer Sweeps the Charts

Swiffer is dominating household searches with 2,828 monthly hits, reflecting shoppers’ desire for easy cleaning solutions. Pet favourites like Purina (2,484 searches) and Iams (1,417) also feature, alongside household essentials like Bounty (1,417).

Practical purchases sit alongside quirky options, including eco-conscious Who Gives A Crap toilet rolls and scented Cusheen watermelon rolls, while indulgent treats like fresh flowers and Cornish afternoon tea hampers show Prime Day shopping is as versatile as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the findings, Adam Aubrey, co-founder of Primo, said: “Prime Day has firmly established itself as one of the UK’s most important shopping moments. Our data shows that consumers are approaching it in varied ways. While tech and gadgets remain central, shoppers are equally keen to indulge in small luxuries, explore quirky products, and stock up on everyday essentials.

“The diversity of trending products - from whisky to Fire Sticks and Crocs to Labubu Dolls - demonstrates just how wide-ranging Prime Day shopping has become in 2025.”

Primo’s report concludes that UK shoppers are using Prime Day not only to grab discounts on gadgets and electronics, but also to explore trends, indulge in luxuries, and prepare for the months ahead.