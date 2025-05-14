Balance Activ Launches 'hervitality' – A new menopause wellness range backed by research and expert support

Full hervitality range by Balance Activ

A bold new step in women’s health is being taken as Balance Activ, a trusted name in intimate wellness, unveils hervitality—a dedicated product range designed to support women through the often-overlooked challenges of menopause.

The new collection, available now in Boots stores and launching on Amazon this May, includes six non-hormonal products aimed at addressing common menopausal symptoms such as vaginal dryness, skin irritation, fatigue, and brain fog. Prices begin at £10.99, making it an accessible option in a market where 44% of menopausal women say their needs remain unmet.

The launch is backed by fresh research from Balance Activ revealing that 76% of UK women view self-care products for menopause as essential. However, nearly half feel current offerings fall short. The data echoes findings from Gen M’s 2024 Invisibility Report, which highlighted that 86% of women are actively seeking better, more inclusive support options.

"Menopause is a universal transition, yet the solutions have long lagged behind," said Dr Megha Dhavale, a GP with a special interest in women’s health. “What’s striking is that 61% of women still feel unprepared for menopause. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer—what we need is personalised care and greater societal awareness.”

Full range of hervitality products by Balance Activ

Each product in the hervitality range carries GenM accreditation, a hallmark indicating menopause-friendly design, and includes:

Anti-Aging Menopause Face Serum (£24.99) – Designed to combat hormonal skin changes, improving hydration and firmness.

Collagen Boosting Face Mask (£14.99) – Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and prebiotics to revitalise and plump menopausal skin.

Cooling Mist (£12.99) – Provides instant relief from hot flushes and skin irritation.

Vaginal Moisturising Gel (£10.99) – A hormone-free solution for vaginal dryness, gentle enough for daily use.

Vaginal Moisturising Pessaries (£10.99) – Featuring hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for long-lasting moisture.

Perimenopause & Menopause Complex (£13.99) – A supplement containing 20 essential nutrients to support energy, bone health, and hormonal balance.

Charlea Samuel, Senior Brand Manager at Balance Activ, said the range marks a shift in how society views and talks about menopause. “By breaking the taboo and equipping women with real solutions, we’re not just launching products—we’re helping redefine the menopause conversation.”

Indeed, awareness and education remain critical. While menopause affects more than half the population, it’s not widely understood—especially among men. The research revealed that just 24% of men would consider initiating a conversation to support a loved one going through menopause, and fewer than one in five recognised symptoms like joint stiffness, incontinence, or facial hair growth.

The stigma may be starting to lift, particularly among younger generations. Nearly 30% of adults aged 25–34 feel menopause is now portrayed more positively, compared to just 8% of those aged 65 and older. Dr Dhavale emphasises the mental health toll menopause can take, saying, “Nearly half of women describe feeling invisible or irrelevant. Open dialogue is key—at home, in healthcare settings, and in society at large.”

As the conversation continues to grow louder, so too does the need for trusted, effective solutions. With hervitality, Balance Activ aims to provide exactly that.

For more information, visit www.hervitalitymenopause.com.