Eggs will roll! Last-minute Easter shopping as tradition meets changing trends

By Rosie Lumley
Contributor
36 minutes ago
Easter treatsEaster treats
Easter treats
Last minute Easter shoppers’ parade to the chocolate aisles, but beauty and gardening products make gains – new research

Brits are royally unprepared for Easter this year, with over half (52%) saying they plan to wait till the weekend to get a shop in, according to new research by Product of the Year.

Others said they’d prepared ‘in the week’s running up’ (44.5%) and a minority had a shop in over a month prior (3.5%).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite reports of rising costs and shrinking eggs, seven out of 10 (71.5%) consumers said they will purchase an Easter egg this year, while nearly a third (28.5%) plan to forgo tradition opting for other products…

Chocolates still drive a chunk of Easter spend (44%), with beauty (23%), gardening items (21%) and flowers (11%) all increasingly becoming popular choices.

Entries for Product of the Year 2026 will open on 6th May.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice